DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, NHL, NCAAB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Go all in on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport with this DraftKings promo code offer. New players can sign up and place a $5 bet on any market with -500 odds or longer. If that bet wins, players receive a $200 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

Although this offer applies to a wide range of markets, the NBA will be a popular option among bettors. With 10 different games to choose from, including Spurs-Nets, Lakers-Suns and Timberwolves-Clippers, there is no shortage of options on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

New customers have a streamlined path to claiming this welcome offer. There is no manual code entry required during the sign-up process. Here are the key details regarding the current promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Bonus Last Verified On February 26, 2026

New DraftKings customers can leverage the current NBA slate by utilizing the “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer. To activate this promotion, users must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. It is important to note that the $200 bonus is not guaranteed; it is only awarded if the initial $5 bet wins. Consequently, bettors may want to look toward heavy favorites to maximize the probability of securing the reward.

If the qualifying wager is successful, the $200 bonus is credited to the user’s account as bonus bets. This distribution structure allows players to allocate funds across multiple games rather than risking the entire bonus on a single event. Users should be aware that these bonus bets expire seven (7) days after issuance.

How to Bet on the NBA

Take a quick look at the spread and total points listed for three of Thursday’s best NBA matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Matchup Spread Total San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets SAS -12.5 224.5 Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns LAL -5.5 220.5 Minnesota Timberwolves at LA Clippers MIN -5.5 225.5

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Spurs enter this contest as substantial 12.5-point favorites. San Antonio recently extended their winning streak to 10 games after rallying from a 15-point second-half deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors. Even with Victor Wembanyama having a quiet shooting night in that outing, the depth of the roster stepped up, with Devin Vassell and De’Aaron Fox leading the charge. Wembanyama remains the focal point, averaging 24.0 points and 11.2 rebounds per game while anchoring the defense with 2.9 blocks.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns as 5.5-point favorites, looking to bounce back after a tight loss to the Orlando Magic. That defeat highlighted execution issues, specifically involving Luka Dončić and LeBron James in the closing seconds. Despite the friction, the Lakers boast an efficient offense shooting 49.8% from the field. Dončić leads the team with 32.5 points per game, while James adds 21.7 PPG.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers

In a matchup of Western Conference contenders, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the LA Clippers. Minnesota is led by Anthony Edwards, who continues to dominate with 29.6 points per contest. The Clippers counter with Kawhi Leonard (28.0 PPG), who is having a dominant scoring season, currently averaging a career-high 28 points per game.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Eligible bettors can follow a simple, four-step process to create an account and lock in this welcome offer. No manual promo code entry is required; the bonus is automatically tracked when registering through the links provided.

Follow the steps below to get started:

Click the activation link: Use any of the links on this page to access the DraftKings Sportsbook registration portal. Create your account: Complete the sign-up process by entering standard personal information, including legal name, address, and date of birth, to verify identity. Make a deposit: Fund the account with a minimum deposit of $5 using a secure payment method (e.g., online banking, credit/debit cards, or PayPal). Place your wager: Navigate to the NBA tab and place a qualifying bet of $5 or more on the Spurs vs. Nets or any other eligible market.

If the qualifying wager wins, the $200 in bonus bets will be credited to the account shortly after the bet settles.