Chalkboard Promo Code ELITE: Get a $100 Bonus + Free Pick for NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Daily fantasy players can score a $100 deposit bonus and a free pick by signing up with Chalkboard promo code ELITE. Set up a new account and lock in a cash deposit with this 100% match up to $100. Click here to get in on the action.

This is a great time to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Chalkboard. There are tons of options on the hardwood with 10 NBA matchups and dozens of college basketball games to choose from. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

Chalkboard Promo Code ELITE: Score $100 Deposit Match + Free Pick

To ensure you have all the necessary details before the game begins, we have outlined the specifics of the current welcome offer below. This exclusive promotion allows new users to maximize their potential returns for the Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic matchup or any other NBA game:

Chalkboard Promo Code ELITE New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Bonus Last Verified On February 26, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a substantial head start for new customers eager to jump into the NBA action. Upon signing up, eligible users receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively doubling their initial bankroll. This financial boost arrives just in time for any NBA game on Thursday night, giving fans extra capital to back their preferred players.

Beyond the deposit match, the promotion features a valuable “free pick” to help users build their first entry. This special offer allows players to select a specific athlete to score over 0.5 points, serving as a virtual “free square” within a parlay entry. This free pick lowers the barrier to entry for the upcoming slate. This comprehensive package is available exclusively to new Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state.

Thursday Night NBA Options

Once you have secured your deposit match, the next step is building your entry. The NBA slate for February 26 features several high-profile matchups. Below, we have compiled the player projections for the stars with the highest point totals scheduled for action.

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Luka Dončić 29.5 7.5 7.5 Kawhi Leonard 29.5 3.5 6.5 Anthony Edwards 27.5 3.5 5.5 Kevin Durant 24.5 4.5 4.5 Paolo Banchero 21.5 5.5 7.5

Among the top names on the board, Anthony Edwards stands out in the data for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ clash against the LA Clippers. Edwards enters the contest with a consensus points line of 27.5. However, his production during the season suggests this number might be too low; he is currently averaging 29.6 points per game across 49 appearances. With a scoring average nearly two points higher than his projection and coming off a recent 40-point performance, the data points toward the “Over” for the Timberwolves star.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is set for a showdown in the Rockets vs. Magic game. His scoring line is set at 24.5 points, one of the higher totals of the slate. On the other side, Paolo Banchero enters with a projection of 21.5 points. Banchero has generated significant excitement following a 36-point performance against the Lakers, where he displayed his ability to score at will. Luka Dončić and Kawhi Leonard share the highest projections of the slate at 29.5 points each, leading the charge in their respective matchups.

Redeeming Chalkboard Promo Code ELITE on Thursday Night

New users can follow the steps below to secure the 100% deposit match and join the action for Thursday’s games: