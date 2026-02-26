Chalkboard Promo Code ELITE: Get a $100 Bonus + Free Pick for NBA Games
Daily fantasy players can score a $100 deposit bonus and a free pick by signing up with Chalkboard promo code ELITE. Set up a new account and lock in a cash deposit with this 100% match up to $100. Click here to get in on the action.
This is a great time to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Chalkboard. There are tons of options on the hardwood with 10 NBA matchups and dozens of college basketball games to choose from. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.
Chalkboard Promo Code ELITE: Score $100 Deposit Match + Free Pick
To ensure you have all the necessary details before the game begins, we have outlined the specifics of the current welcome offer below. This exclusive promotion allows new users to maximize their potential returns for the Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic matchup or any other NBA game:
|Chalkboard Promo Code
|ELITE
|New Chalkboard User Offer
|$100 deposit match bonus + free pick
|Bonus Last Verified On
|February 26, 2026
The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a substantial head start for new customers eager to jump into the NBA action. Upon signing up, eligible users receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively doubling their initial bankroll. This financial boost arrives just in time for any NBA game on Thursday night, giving fans extra capital to back their preferred players.
Beyond the deposit match, the promotion features a valuable “free pick” to help users build their first entry. This special offer allows players to select a specific athlete to score over 0.5 points, serving as a virtual “free square” within a parlay entry. This free pick lowers the barrier to entry for the upcoming slate. This comprehensive package is available exclusively to new Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state.
Thursday Night NBA Options
Once you have secured your deposit match, the next step is building your entry. The NBA slate for February 26 features several high-profile matchups. Below, we have compiled the player projections for the stars with the highest point totals scheduled for action.
|Player
|Points O/U
|Assists O/U
|Rebounds O/U
|Luka Dončić
|29.5
|7.5
|7.5
|Kawhi Leonard
|29.5
|3.5
|6.5
|Anthony Edwards
|27.5
|3.5
|5.5
|Kevin Durant
|24.5
|4.5
|4.5
|Paolo Banchero
|21.5
|5.5
|7.5
Among the top names on the board, Anthony Edwards stands out in the data for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ clash against the LA Clippers. Edwards enters the contest with a consensus points line of 27.5. However, his production during the season suggests this number might be too low; he is currently averaging 29.6 points per game across 49 appearances. With a scoring average nearly two points higher than his projection and coming off a recent 40-point performance, the data points toward the “Over” for the Timberwolves star.
Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is set for a showdown in the Rockets vs. Magic game. His scoring line is set at 24.5 points, one of the higher totals of the slate. On the other side, Paolo Banchero enters with a projection of 21.5 points. Banchero has generated significant excitement following a 36-point performance against the Lakers, where he displayed his ability to score at will. Luka Dončić and Kawhi Leonard share the highest projections of the slate at 29.5 points each, leading the charge in their respective matchups.
Redeeming Chalkboard Promo Code ELITE on Thursday Night
New users can follow the steps below to secure the 100% deposit match and join the action for Thursday’s games:
- Register: Use the links on this page to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and age.
- Enter the Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the Chalkboard promo code ELITE when prompted. This code is required to unlock the exclusive welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Link a secure payment method and make your initial deposit. While the minimum requirements apply, to claim the full value of the promotion, users should deposit $100. The offer grants a 100% match on your first deposit, meaning you will receive a bonus equal to whatever amount you choose to add to your account, up to the $100 maximum.
- Place Your Entries: Once your bankroll is funded and the bonus is applied, you are ready to play. You can use your funds to back players in the Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic game or any other matchup on the schedule.