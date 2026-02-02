David Robertson: Forever consistent, forever unappreciated

Syndication: NorthJersey

A mild ripple echoed through baseball in a brief Friday afternoon news blurb courtesy of former Yankees and Mets reliever David Robertson. On his social media pages, the 17-year seemingly ageless veteran announced his retirement at age 40.

Robertson hangs up his glove and cleats with a 2.93 ERA and 179 career saves. He is, of course, best known for two separate stints with the New York Yankees; first coming up as a prospect, then being reacquired in a trade with the White Sox in 2017. Robertson, nicknamed “Houdini” for his ability to strand baserunners in clutch situations, also spent three separate stints with the Philadelphia Phillies along with stops in Miami, Tampa Bay, Texas, and also with the Cubs in Chicago.

Truthfully, David Robertson was the epitome of a clutch setup man in his prime Yankees days. In fact, had certain events shaken out differently, he very well could have been the natural successor to Hall of Fame legend Mariano Rivera. Not in terms of skill and numbers, of course, just as a potential long-term Yankee.

Consider Robertson’s timeline. He debuted in the largely mop-up and mediocre 2008 season before winning a World Series ring as the Yankees’ primary setup man. The 2013 closer’s spot was his to lose before Mariano Rivera tore his ACL and delayed his planned retirement by a year. Rafael Soriano, two years removed from posting an AL-best 45 saves in Tampa Bay, stepped up in 2012 and notched another 42. Rivera returned the next year, and Robertson finally got his chance with 39 saves in 2014, his contract year.

And did Brian Cashman divvy up the money for his clutch closer? Well, yes, except it wasn’t David Robertson. New York added lefty Andrew Miller on a four-year, $36 million deal while Robertson joined the White Sox for four years, $46 million. He immediately slotted in as the closer and notched 84 saves in two-and-a-half seasons before being traded back to the Yankees. Miller, on the other hand, had 36 saves in 2015 before the Aroldis Chapman trade demoted him back to setup duties.

But back to Robertson, it became apparent the moment he put the pinstripes back on that, just maybe, the Yankees never should have let him walk at all. He posted a 1.03 ERA and a 1.8 WAR in 30 games following the trade from Chicago. He was just as good a full year later, going 8-3 out of the bullpen with 11.8 K/9. Even if he left under some potentially shady circumstances surrounding playoff bonuses, there’s no denying it.

David Robertson, at his core, was a New York Yankee.

Of course, he signed with the Phillies and was immediately beset with elbow problems. He even missed all of the shortened 2020 season. Surely, this was the end, right? Another high-velocity, high-strikeout reliever’s arm finally gives out on him.

Nope. Not for David Robertson. From 2021—his age-36 season—and on, he posted a 3.00 ERA and 42 saves. He was one of a kind while other pitchers’ innings and appearances were tracked with a fine-toothed comb. Few pitchers today pitch into their 40s, let alone relief pitchers.

Now, place all of David Robertson’s career in context. The Yankees liked him enough to bring him back for a playoff push in 2017. Even if it meant taking on the one year and $13 million remaining on the deal they wouldn’t give him as a free agent. He then came back from what seemed a career-ending injury and pitched five more years. All doing what he did best: get clutch bullpen outs.

Imagine what could have been if the Yankees had just shelled out the extra $10 million. Could that have meant no Aroldis Chapman? No Andrew Miller? Different outcomes for the Yankees’ seasons 2015-18? Maybe longer? David Robertson had the skills to be great.

And yet, because of his journeyman status, he seems relegated to the lore of “very good,” the reminiscent “Oh yea, that guy. Good pitcher.”

Consider the real Harry Houdini, the master escape artist who sold out theaters worldwide. His sudden death of possible appendicitis at age 52 in 1926 was almost anticlimactic considering who he was. A great talent’s time simply ran out, plain and simple.

It thus seems only fitting that David Robertson, baseball’s “Houdini” in his own time, leave baseball just as quietly. He had a modest 4.08 ERA in 20 games in his third and final Phillies tour last year.

He will never be forgotten, not by baseball folks who paid attention. Fewer will lament how the Yankees never gave him a proper chance to succeed Rivera. One doesn’t simply notch 179 saves in 17 years by accident.

Hopefully, with time, David Robertson will finally get the full-throated appreciation he deserves.

