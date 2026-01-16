Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Code For January: 300 Spins, Up To $1,000 Bonus

It’s a new year, and Hollywood Casino NJ has ramped up its welcome offer in a big way.

Using our exclusive Hollywood Casino promo code “ESNY”, new users can get their first 24 hours of losses back in PENN Play Credits, up to $1,000. Along with that, you will also receive 300 bonus spins on featured slot games.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Get 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager & Up To $1,000 Penn Play Credits!



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY WAGER $5+ & GET 300 SPINS! GET OFFER NOW

An added bonus to this promo code offer from Hollywood Casino is that is has just a 1x wagering requirement. That means that any winnings to come from the PENN Play Credits or bonus spins are immediately unlocked to your account and available for withdrawal. That helps make this one of the top NJ online casino bonus offers.

Hollywood Casino Bonus Code Offer January 2026

Promo Code Offer for Hollywood Casino NJ Available to New Customers Bonus Offer Play $5, get 300 Bonus Spins + First 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $1,000 in PENN Play Credits Promo Code ESNY Terms & Conditions PENN Play Credits have 1x playthrough. You have 7 days to use both bonuses credits and bonus spins before they expire Information Confirmed By Pete Amato

To receive these offers, just make at least $5 in wagers at Hollywood Casino.

Doing that will unlock your first sit of 30 spins. You will receive 10 sets of 30 spins each day you log in to Hollywood Casino and claim them. Each set of spins is for select games and carries a $0.20 value. Each set expires seven days after being issued.

Making the initial wagers will also start your 24-hour window to determine your net losses bonus. Over the next 24 hours, Hollywood Casino will track your losses on their casino games. When the window is over, whatever your total is, Hollywood Casino will reimburse you in PENN Play Credits, up to $1,000. You must have at least $10 in losses to receive a bonus. If you have net winnings after 24 hours, you won’t receive any PENN Play Credits.

These bonus credits carry just a 1x wagering requirement. Any winnings to come from them will be unlocked to your account. That also goes for the bonus spins. This PENN Play Credits will also expire seven days after being issued.

Slot Games Available at Hollywood Casino NJ

One of the features of this welcome offer is the bonus spins. These 300 spins are available for a select group of online slots games. There are some strong titles in this group, including the Huff N’ Puff online series. The available games to use the bonus spins on are:

7s Fire Blitz

8x Crystal Balls

Gold Inferno

Huff N’ More Puff

Huff N’ Even More Puff

Huff N’ Lots Of Puff

Hypernova Megaways

Jewel Of The Dragon Fu Lion

Mega Diamond

Money Link The Great Immortals

Platinum 8x8x8x

Rich Little Piggies World Class

The Goonies Hey You Guys

Ultimate Fire Link China Street

Ultimate Fire Link Cash Falls China Street

When not using your bonus spin, you will have a selection of hundreds of different online slots. Hollywood Casino has over 700 different titles, including many of the top games in the US industry. Among the featured series are:

88 Fortunes

Blood Suckers

Buffalo

Cash Eruption

Divine Fortune

Fortune Coin

Oink Oink Oink

Starburst

Wheel of Fortune

Sign Up Details For Hollywood Casino NJ

If this current promo code for Hollywood Casino sounds like something you’d like to access, you need to complete just a few steps to get started.

Click here or on one of our available links to be taken to Hollywood Casino NJ. Our exclusive promo code of “ESNY” will get you the latest Hollywood Casino promo offer.

Register an account with Hollywood Casino by providing information like your name, address, phone number, date of birth, and last four numbers of your social security number. This allows Hollywood Casino to confirm your identity and location.

Make your first deposit of at least $10 using one of the banking options Hollywood Casino has available. That includes debit cards, credit cards, online banking, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and more.

Play at least $5 in online casino games at Hollywood Casino to unlock your first set of 30 spins. Log-in each of the next nine days to receiving your remaining sets of spins.

Making your first wager will begin your 24-hour window to determine your refund bonus. Whatever net losses you have over the next day will be reimbursed to you in PENN Play Credits, up to $1,000.

Those are all the steps you need to take. Just remember that both bonuses expire seven days after being issued, but any winnings from the bonus spins and PENN Play Credits will be yours to keep and immediately unlocked to your account.