Atlantic City Casino Revenue Continues Slight Increase With $236.8 Million in November

After a big boost in the summer, Atlantic City casino revenue has tailed off in the fall and early stages of winter.

However, November continued to show a slight increase for the nine New Jersey retail casinos. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported Atlantic City casinos recorded $236.8 million in revenue for November. That marks a second consecutive month revenue has increased in New Jersey.

While falling behind New Jersey online casinos again in November, Atlantic City still holds the revenue advantage for the year.

Atlantic City Holds Edge on Online Casinos

Despite online casinos outperforming Atlantic City casinos in terms of revenue for most of the year, the retail sector still holds a slight edge in yearly revenue.

Out of the 11 months of 2025, NJ online casinos have generated more revenue then their Atlantic City counterparts in seven of them. However, a huge set of summer months from May-August pushed Atlantic City to the overall lead.

Month in 2025 Atlantic City Casino Revenue NJ Online Casino Revenue January $210.1 million $221.6 million February $203.5 million $207.8 million March $230.9 million $243.9 million April $211.0 million $235.2 million May $265.3 million $246.8 million June $259.0 million $230.7 million July $284.1 million $247.3 million August $311.9 million $248.4 million September $230.7 million $243.1 million October $234.7 million $260.3 million November $236.8 million $253.0 million Totals $2.68 billion $2.64 billion

The difference is just about $40 million between the two, so it is unlikely the online casinos can make up that ground in December. The biggest gap for the iGaming operators came in October with about a $26 million difference.

The positive news on both ends are that each form of gambling in New Jersey will outperform its 2024 totals.

Atlantic City finished with $2.82 billion in revenue last year. Even if December matched the yearly low of $203.5 million, that would put the 2025 revenue total at at least $2.88 billion.

When it comes to online casino revenue, New Jersey has already beat the 2024 yearly total of $2.39 billion. The Garden State will also be approaching $2.88 billion in revenue for 2025, a gain of nearly $500 million compared to a year ago.

Borgata Hotel Casino Clear Revenue Leader in Atlantic City

When it comes to the nine Atlantic City casinos, there is a clear frontrunner in 2025. That is Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

In November alone, Borgata was over $26 million ahead of its nearest competitor, Hard Rock Atlantic City. Throughout 2025, Borgata has a $230 million advantage on its nearest competitor. It is accounting for 27.6% of the market share in the state.

Here’s a look at how each casino fared last month and where they stand for the year.