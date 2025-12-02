Devin Williams stays in NY, inks 3-year deal with Mets

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Devin Williams struggled as the Yankees’ closer in 2025, but clearly doesn’t think New York is the problem. The All-Star reliever has signed a three-year deal with the crosstown rival New York Mets. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the contract is worth north of $50 million, with Will Sammon at The Athletic first breaking the news.

The Yankees acquired Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers a year ago for lefty Nestor Cortes Jr., clearly intending to make him the closer. It was his walk year. He’s a two-time All-Star. It made sense.

Instead, Williams struggled out of the gate and was ultimately removed from the closer’s role twice. Once early on so he could get himself right, the second time for good after New York acquired David Bednar from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. He finished the season with a 4.79 ERA and 18 saves in 67 games. Williams also set a new career high with 62 innings pitched.

It’s also worth noting that Devin Williams wasn’t nearly as bad as his surface numbers suggest. He still posted a stellar 2.95 FIP and a 3.11 xERA. Sounds like someone who ran into equal parts bad luck for himself, plus some bad fielding from teammates.

We should now almost certainly pencil Williams in as the Mets’ new closer. Edwin Diaz made the foolish decision to opt out of his contract and leave $38 million on the table after more of a “very good” season as opposed to a great one.

Granted, that doesn’t mean an automatic farewell to Diaz and trumpeting entrance from the bullpen. Andy Martino at SNY reports the Mets haven’t yet shut the door on bringing him back. Just imagine, a one-two punch of Devin Williams and Edwin Diaz at the back end of the Mets’ bullpen. Diaz’s slider and Williams’ signature “Airbender” changeup.

We also can’t rule out Clay Holmes going back to the ‘pen at some point, even with the Mets as pitching starved as they are. He fared alright in his first season as a starter, throwing 165 innings and posted a 3.53 ERA and 1.9 bWAR. The downside, just as when he was the Yankees’ All-Star closer, is he got tired after the All-Star Break.

Either way, Devin Williams gives the Mets a new-look bullpen with a new-look coaching staff. Former Red Sox player development man Justin Willard is the new pitching coach, replacing the once-beloved Jeremy Hefner. He and bullpen coach Jose Rosado need to improve a bullpen that ranked 15th in baseball with a 3.93 ERA. No better way to start than with Devin Williams.

It’s a lot of money for someone 31 years old and coming off of the worst season of his pro career. But, again, New York wasn’t the problem. The underlying metrics prove that the All-Star potential is still there.

And, not for nothing, Devin Williams didn’t allow a run in four postseason appearances in October.

The Mets still need to add more rotation arms, but adding Williams is still a good start to the offseason.