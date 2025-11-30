DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NFL Week 13 Late Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New DraftKings customers can capitalize on the NFL action this week with a valuable welcome bonus. The current DraftKings promo code offer allows any new user to place a wager on any game, including the upcoming Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders contest, turning a $5 bet into a $200 bonus.

This promotion provides a fantastic opportunity to get in on the action for this matchup or any other NFL game on this week’s schedule, giving new players a significant boost right from the start.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 if Your Bet Wins

New DraftKings customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer for the NFL slate, including the Broncos vs. Commanders matchup. Or, if you don’t want to wait for Sunday Night Football, take on the Bills-Steelers game.

In terms of how this works, a new user could place a $5 moneyline bet on the Denver Broncos (-290). If the Broncos win the game, that user would not only receive the cash profit from their wager but would also be credited with $200 in bonus bets. Information detailing how any bonus is paid out, such as specific amounts, individual bonus bets, or their availability period, is not provided.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders Odds

Bet Type Denver Broncos Washington Commanders Spread -6 (-115) +6 (-105) Moneyline -290 +235 Total Points Over 43.5 (-105) Under 43.5 (-115)

The betting lines paint a clear picture, with the Denver Broncos entering as significant road favorites. The moneyline has seen substantial movement, with the Broncos opening at +110 and shifting dramatically to -290, while the Commanders moved from -130 favorites to +235 underdogs. This indicates a massive influx of confidence and wagers on the visiting Broncos. The spread reflects a similar story, opening with the Commanders favored by 2.5 points and now sitting as 6-point underdogs.

The odds are heavily influenced by recent performance trends. Denver has been dominant as a favorite, going 15-1 in their last 16 such games and 6-1 this season. They have also been a strong bet against the spread, covering in 9 of their last 10 games when favored by fewer than 7 points. Conversely, the Commanders have struggled mightily, losing their last six games and going 0-6 against the spread during that stretch. Washington is just 1-7 ATS as an underdog this season.

How to Activate this DraftKings Offer

Getting started with this DraftKings welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your offer ahead of the Broncos vs. Commanders showdown: