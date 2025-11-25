DraftKings Casino Promo Offers For ‘Holidays On The House’

It’s a festive week around the US and DraftKings Casino is marking the occasion with multiple promotions as part of its “Holidays on the House,” campaign.

Aside from an already strong DraftKings promo code offer, the operator also has two unique promotions taking place. They are a friend referral program, and a bonus spins giveaway as part of a partnership with the legendary game show “Wheel Of Fortune.”

Be sure to take advantage of these offers while they run through the remainder of November.

Latest DraftKings Casino Bonus Code

Aside from the current holiday giveaways, DraftKings Casino has a special new user offer that is among the best online casino bonuses available.

DRAFTKINGS CASINO Offer T&Cs Get 500 Casino Spins on Cash Eruption Games & 24-Hour Lossback Up To $1,000 in Casino Credits Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV) or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). 21+. Physically present in MI/NJ/PA/WV only. Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers only. Must opt-in to each offer. LOSSBACK: Min. net loss of $5 on eligible games to earn 100% of net losses back for 24 hours following opt-in. Max. $1,000 issued in Casino Credits for select games that expire in 7 days (168 hours). SPINS: Min. $5 in wagers req. Max. 500 Casino Spins for featured game. Spins issued as 50 Spins/day upon login for 10 days. Spins expire 24 hours after issuance. $0.20 per Spin. Game availability may vary. Rewards are non-withdrawable. Terms: casino.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM ET. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS

This offer doesn’t require a unique promo code. New users 21 and up get 500 bonus spins on the Cash Eruption series, as well as a 24-hour lossback bonus, up to $1,000.

All new users have to do is spend $5 at DraftKings Casino to initiate the free spins offer. They will come in increments of 50 over 10 days of logging in to your account. Each spin holds a $0.20 value. Any winnings you receive from the spins goes directly to your account.

When it comes to the refund bonus, the 24-hour window will begin once you opt-in to the promotion. The losses are tabulated over the next day on any games excluding craps, live dealer, and DK digits. At the conclusion of the 24 hours, any net losses you have will be refunded in casino credits, up to $1,000. Should you be lucky enough to have winnings after the 24 hours, no credits will be issued.

What helps set this offer apart is the 1x wagering requirement on the refund bonus credits. That means any winnings that come from wagering them are yours to keep and immediately available for withdrawal.

This offer is for Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Jersey online casino customers.

Referrals, 75 Million Spin Giveaway Available Now

As part of the “Holidays on the House” promotions, DraftKings Casino is giving away 75 million free spins through a partnership with “Wheel Of Fortune.”

It’s DraftKings Casino Week on “Wheel Of Fortune” so the operator is including a special promotion for all users this week.

Users just need to watch this week’s episodes of “Wheel Of Fortune” locally and can play along and claim their bonus spins on the house between 5-9 p.m.

Log-in to your DraftKings Casino account each day during the promotional period to click and claim your allotment of spins. The spins can be used with one of the various “Wheel Of Fortune” themed games available on the DraftKings Casino app.

A referral program is also part of the “Holidays on the House” promotion. If you refer a friend that’s not a current DraftKings user, and they sign up for the platform, you will receive a deposit match bonus based on their first deposit. The minimum deposit must be at least $25, and the bonus will be matched up to $100 per referral. You can earn up to five referral bonuses during this promotional period.

Signing Up for DraftKings Promotions

If these DraftKings promotions sound good to you, and you are not already a customer, you will need to register for an account. Signing up just takes a few steps.

Click here or on one of the available links to be taken to DraftKings Casino in your area.

Register for an account by providing your personal information like name, address, email address, date of birth, and last four digits of your social security number. This gives DraftKings necessary information to confirm your identity and location.

Set up your financial information using one of the secured banking methods at DraftKings Casino. DraftKings recently stopped accepting credit cards as one of their deposit methods.

Make a first-time, minimum deposit and then play at least $5 at DraftKings Casino to activate your bonus spins. Opt-in to your 24-hour refund bonus offer to begin the window for determining the total amount you will be refunded with.

Now that you are signed up you can also take part in the referral program and the bonus spins giveaway as part of “Holidays on the House.”