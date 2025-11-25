DraftKings Casino Promo Offers For ‘Holidays On The House’
It’s a festive week around the US and DraftKings Casino is marking the occasion with multiple promotions as part of its “Holidays on the House,” campaign.
Aside from an already strong DraftKings promo code offer, the operator also has two unique promotions taking place. They are a friend referral program, and a bonus spins giveaway as part of a partnership with the legendary game show “Wheel Of Fortune.”
Be sure to take advantage of these offers while they run through the remainder of November.
Latest DraftKings Casino Bonus Code
Aside from the current holiday giveaways, DraftKings Casino has a special new user offer that is among the best online casino bonuses available.
UP TO $1,000PLAY NOW
This offer doesn’t require a unique promo code. New users 21 and up get 500 bonus spins on the Cash Eruption series, as well as a 24-hour lossback bonus, up to $1,000.
All new users have to do is spend $5 at DraftKings Casino to initiate the free spins offer. They will come in increments of 50 over 10 days of logging in to your account. Each spin holds a $0.20 value. Any winnings you receive from the spins goes directly to your account.
When it comes to the refund bonus, the 24-hour window will begin once you opt-in to the promotion. The losses are tabulated over the next day on any games excluding craps, live dealer, and DK digits. At the conclusion of the 24 hours, any net losses you have will be refunded in casino credits, up to $1,000. Should you be lucky enough to have winnings after the 24 hours, no credits will be issued.
What helps set this offer apart is the 1x wagering requirement on the refund bonus credits. That means any winnings that come from wagering them are yours to keep and immediately available for withdrawal.
This offer is for Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Jersey online casino customers.
Referrals, 75 Million Spin Giveaway Available Now
As part of the “Holidays on the House” promotions, DraftKings Casino is giving away 75 million free spins through a partnership with “Wheel Of Fortune.”
It’s DraftKings Casino Week on “Wheel Of Fortune” so the operator is including a special promotion for all users this week.
Users just need to watch this week’s episodes of “Wheel Of Fortune” locally and can play along and claim their bonus spins on the house between 5-9 p.m.
Log-in to your DraftKings Casino account each day during the promotional period to click and claim your allotment of spins. The spins can be used with one of the various “Wheel Of Fortune” themed games available on the DraftKings Casino app.
A referral program is also part of the “Holidays on the House” promotion. If you refer a friend that’s not a current DraftKings user, and they sign up for the platform, you will receive a deposit match bonus based on their first deposit. The minimum deposit must be at least $25, and the bonus will be matched up to $100 per referral. You can earn up to five referral bonuses during this promotional period.
Signing Up for DraftKings Promotions
If these DraftKings promotions sound good to you, and you are not already a customer, you will need to register for an account. Signing up just takes a few steps.
- Click here or on one of the available links to be taken to DraftKings Casino in your area.
- Register for an account by providing your personal information like name, address, email address, date of birth, and last four digits of your social security number. This gives DraftKings necessary information to confirm your identity and location.
- Set up your financial information using one of the secured banking methods at DraftKings Casino. DraftKings recently stopped accepting credit cards as one of their deposit methods.
- Make a first-time, minimum deposit and then play at least $5 at DraftKings Casino to activate your bonus spins. Opt-in to your 24-hour refund bonus offer to begin the window for determining the total amount you will be refunded with.
Now that you are signed up you can also take part in the referral program and the bonus spins giveaway as part of “Holidays on the House.”
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.