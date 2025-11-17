DraftKings Casino Promo Code: 500 Free Spins + Up To $1,000 Bonus

It’s hard to find a better online casino bonus code right now than what DraftKings Casino is offering.

The latest DraftKings Casino promo code offer gives new users 21 years and older 500 free spins on a popular series of online slot games, as well as a bonus refund following your first 24 hours of play. Whatever net losses you have on eligible games over your first day of play will be returned to you in bonus credits, up to $1,000.

A promo code isn’t even required to secure this offer. Just use one of our available DraftKings Casino links to get started. This offer is available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

DraftKings Bonus Code for November

By using this DraftKings promo code offer, new users 21 and up can get 500 spins over 10 days by spending just $5 or more on casino games at DraftKings. The spins will come in increments of 50 over 10 days of logging in. The spins can be used on any in the Cash Eruption series offered by the operator. Each spin will carry a value of $0.20 and will expire 24 hours after being issued.

When it comes to the casino credits from your net losses, that amount will be determined based on your losses over your first day of play. The 24-hour window will begin once users opt-in. Net losses will count toward any DraftKings Casino games excluding craps, live dealer games, and DK digits. At the end of the 24 hours, any net losses will be refunded in casino credits, up to $1,000. If you ending up winning more than you lose during that window, you won’t receive any additional credit.

What makes this offer stand out over its competitors is the low wagering requirement. For the spins, any winnings go directly to your account and are available for withdrawal right away. According to DraftKings, the same requirement applies for the net losses bonus credits. DraftKings’ terms and conditions state, “payouts from casino credit wagers include the original stake and will be transferred to the customer’s cash balance at which time they may be withdrawn.”

The casino credits will expire seven days after being issued if they haven’t been used.

Signing Up for DraftKings Casino

If this DraftKings casino promo code sounds like a great offer to you, there’s just a few steps to take to lock it in.

Click here or on one of the available links to be taken to DraftKings Casino in your area.

Register for an account by providing your personal information like name, address, email address, date of birth, and last four digits of your social security number. This gives DraftKings Casino the information needed to confirm your identity and location.

Set up your financial information using one of the secured banking methods at DraftKings Casino. It should be noted that DraftKings has recently stopped accepting credit cards as a method for funding your account.

Make a first-time, minimum deposit and then play at least $5 at DraftKings Casino to activate your bonus spins. Opt-in to your 24-hour losses bonus to start the window for determining the total amount you will be refunded with.

That’s all it takes to get started and utilize the DraftKings Casino promo code, one of the best available online casino bonuses in the US.