Hard Rock Bet Rising, Hollywood Casino Dipping In NJ Online Revenue

In New Jersey, it’s not easy to find a fast track in terms of gaining online casino revenue.

NJ online casinos feature the most options of any legal iGaming state. So, when looking to grow business, operators need to find a way to stand out amongst the competition.

Two operators in particular, Hard Rock Bet Casino and Hollywood Casino, are seeing their trends moving in the opposite direction.

As Hard Rock Bet Casino NJ is making big strides in revenue growth, Hollywood Casino NJ is dipping compared to a year ago. Could PENN Entertainment’s separation from ESPN Bet have any impact to helping it turn the tide with its online casino product?

Hard Rock Bet Nearing Yearly Revenue Record

Available in New Jersey since August of 2023, Hard Rock Bet Casino is finding new highs in monthly revenue as of late.

In 2024, Hard Rock Bet amassed $115.5 million in online casino revenue in New Jersey. That was an average of $9.6 million per month.

Thus far in 2025, every month has surpassed that average. Only February has seen Hard Rock Casino not reach at least $11.5 million. The last three months have seen the operator have year-over-year growth of 30% or more compared to the same month in 2024.

Through nine months, Hard Rock Bet NJ already sits at $113.4 million in revenue for 2025. Once October’s data comes in, the operator will have already set a new yearly revenue record in the state. Here’s how the monthly numbers have broken down.

January : $12,509,890

: $12,509,890 February : $9,975,070

: $9,975,070 March : $11,833,321

: $11,833,321 April: $11,542,383

$11,542,383 May: $13,102,951

$13,102,951 June: $13,462,107

$13,462,107 July: $13,394,416

$13,394,416 August : $13,448,686

: $13,448,686 September: $14,172,814

While NJ online casinos are up collectively when it comes to revenue, Hard Rock Bet has been able to see continued growth thanks to a strong welcome bonus offer.

The latest Hard Rock Casino NJ Promo Code sees new users get 200 free spins on Huff N’ More Puff as well as your first 24 hours of net losses back from online slots in a casino bonus, up to $1,000.

What really makes this promo code offer for Hard Rock Bet shine is that the bonus funds have just a 1x wagering requirement. That means any winnings from the bonus credits or free spins are yours to keep and withdraw from your account immediately.

Hollywood Casino, ESPN Bet Struggling to Keep Pace

One operator that has made a lot of news lately and is hoping to see its revenue numbers turn around is Hollywood Casino NJ.

The online casino brand of PENN Entertainment has been working alongside ESPN Bet over the past two years. ESPN Bet has even offered online casino games as part of its online sportsbook app.

However, PENN is splitting from ESPN starting Dec. 1 with the online sportsbook changing brands to theScore Bet. Similar to its predecessor, theScore Bet will have limited online casino offerings on its sportsbook app, but Hollywood Casino will be the main iGaming driver for PENN.

The change could benefit Hollywood Casino, as PENN has stated its plans to put more focus into its online casino portfolio.

In New Jersey, it has been a down year in online casino revenue for PENN. Last year, the Hollywood Casino/ESPN Bet efforts brought in $37.0 million in iGaming revenue. That’s an average of nearly $3.1 million per month.

For 2025, PENN has only reached that mark in one month. That was in June. Recent months have been down 6-11% in year-over-year revenue. Here’s how each month of revenue has looked this year.

January: $2,324,268

$2,324,268 February : $2,278,558

: $2,278,558 March: $2,793,495

$2,793,495 April : $2,567,920

: $2,567,920 May: $2,640,257

$2,640,257 June : $3,090,009

: $3,090,009 July : $2,612,187

: $2,612,187 August : $3,014,033

: $3,014,033 September: $2,270,592

Through nine months, Hollywood Casino and ESPN Bet have generated $24.0 million in online casino revenue in New Jersey. PENN would have to average $4.3 million per month from October-December to meet 2024’s yearly revenue total. That seems like a very long shot.

These numbers are somewhat surprising considering Hollywood Casino has an online casino offer that is pretty competitive in the field.

The latest promo code offer for Hollywood Casino gives users $50 in bonus credits and 50 bonus spins for Huff N’ Even More Puff by spending $5 on real money casino games.

Like Hard Rock Bet NJ, this welcome offer carries just a 1x playthrough requirement. So, any winnings from both bonuses are yours to keep or withdraw from your account.