Top New Jersey Online Casino Bonuses With Low Wagering Requirements

The vast amount of New Jersey online casinos can make it tough to narrow down a good bonus offer.

There’s a lot of different options and each operator has their own offer that can include a deposit match, bonus spins, lossback refunds, and more. However, with each welcome bonus comes a playthrough requirement. These are the amount of times you have to play through your bonus funds in order to have them issued to your account to be available for withdrawal.

Many of these offers carry large requirements that can range from 10x-15x. Despite that, there are some NJ online casino operators that have low playthrough requirements like 5x, or even 1x in some instances. Here’s a look at the lowest playthrough requirements online casinos are offering.

How Playthrough Requirements Work

Before we look at which online casinos have the lowest playthrough requirements on their bonuses, it’s good to know just how a playthrough requirement works.

A playthrough requirement can also be referred to as a wagering requirement. What that equates to is how many times you have to wager the bonus funds before the online casino will release the winnings to your account and they can be withdrawn from one of their secure banking options.

So, if a bonus carries a 15x requirement, you will need to play through the funds 15 times during the given period of time before the bonus expires.

In the instance of making a deposit match of $100 that carries a 15x wagering requirement, you would have to make $1,500 in wagers on those funds before they are yours. Typically, most bonus offers have an expiration date of seven days. So, if you don’t wager $1,500 in the seven days, you will lose that $100. Should you not have $100, it will remove whatever you have remaining in your account.

So, having a low playthrough requirement is a big advantage for the player and can help you get some added funds while starting a new online casino app in New Jersey.

NJ Online Casinos With Low Playthrough Requirements

Here’s a look at some of the NJ online casino promo offers that feature just 1x playthrough requirements. The nice part of these bonuses is they are also feature minimum deposits in order to activate the promo offer.

Hollywood Casino

You won’t find many bonus offers better than our exclusive Hollywood Casino NJ promo code “ESNY.”

By using this exclusive offer, get $50 in bonus funds and 50 bonus spins by spending just $5 on real money casino wagers on the app. Both bonuses carry just a 1x playthrough requirement. That means any winnings from the bonus funds and spins go directly to your account.

FanDuel Casino

One of the biggest names in online gambling, FanDuel Casino NJ has a great promo offer that carries just a 1x wagering requirement

With this offer, new users get a $40 casino bonus, along with 500 spins. The bonus spins come in increments of 50, over 10 days of logging in to the app.

FanDuel makes it a point to only have 1x wagering requirements for its bonus cash. That means you will just need to wager the funds and make the bonus spins. Any winnings from them is yours to do with what you wish. You can withdraw it immediately or use it to play more online casino games.

BetRivers Casino

Another online operator that takes pride in offering a minimal playthrough requirement is BetRivers Casino NJ.

New users can get their first 24 hours of net losses back in bonus credits, up to $500. On top of that, you will also get 500 bonus spins on select slots in increments of 50 over a 10-day span.

The bonus credits have just a 1x playthrough requirement, so any winnings you receive from that bonus credit will be yours to keep or withdraw immediately.