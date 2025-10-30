Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Code & App Review

The New Jersey online casino market is the most crowded in the US, but there’s a relatively new app that has a great promotional offer to consider.

Hollywood Casino launched a standalone online casino app in New Jersey last March. Despite its short time in the market, it has managed to get itself to a high level of performance. Also, the promo code for Hollywood Casino is one of the best you will find, as it offers a minimum playthrough requirement.

We took a spin through all the Hollywood Casino NJ app has to offer so you will know what you are getting into before you register.

What is the Promo Code for Hollywood Casino?

If you are interested in getting signed up for the Hollywood Casino New Jersey app, we have a special promo code offer for you.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Wager $5+ & Get $50 in Credits AND 50 Bonus Spins!



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY GET $50 CREDITS & 50 SPINS GET OFFER NOW

Using our Hollywood Casino promo code “ESNY”, new users get $50 in bonus credits and 50 bonus spins when they spend their first $5 on real money games.

The best part of this Hollywood Casino welcome offer is that it has just a 1x playthrough requirement. That means any winnings from your bonus spins and bonus credits will go directly to your account and be available for withdrawal immediately after play.

The $50 bonus comes in the form of PENN Play Credits, while the 50 bonus spins will be for the popular online slot Huff N’ Even More Puff.

This offer is available to new users only and can be redeemed once per customer. Once the bonus spins and credits are issued, you have 30 days to use them before they expire.

What Games are Available at Hollywood Casino

Hollywood Casino may be new to the online casino app scene, but it already has a strong stock of available real money games to enjoy.

If looking for slots, Hollywood Casino has you covered with many of the top slot series out there. That includes:

88 Fortunes

Blood Suckers

Buffalo

Cash Eruption

Divine Fortune

Fortune Coin

Huff N’ More Puff

Starburst

Wheel of Fortune

The offerings include plenty of progressive jackpot games as well, that will allow you to contend for big bucks.

When it comes to table games, Hollywood Casino has dozens of available titles and options. The same goes for their live dealer inventory. It features popular casino games like:

Baccarat

Blackjack

Buffalo Blitz

Craps

Crazy Time

Dice

Roulette

Three Card Poker

Sic Bo

Stock Market

Ultimate Texas Hold’em

Hollywood Casino has a lot of different betting minimums for their live dealer options. They also include lightning versions of multiple games and have different local themes for select games.

Sign Up and Account Details for Hollywood Casino

If Hollywood Casino seems like your kind of app, you can get signed up pretty quickly. Just follow these steps:

Click here or on one of our available links to be taken to Hollywood Casino NJ, or to be taken to download the Hollywood Casino app. It is available for both iOS and Android devices. Using the link will activate the “ESNY” Hollywood Casino promo offer.

Register an account with Hollywood Casino by providing information like your name, address, phone number, date of birth, and last four numbers of your social security number. That will allow Hollywood Casino to confirm your identity and location.

Make a first deposit using one of the secured banking options Hollywood Casino has. That includes debit cards, credit cards, online banking, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and more.

Play your first $5 on casino games to receive your 50 bonus spins and $50 in PENN Play Credits.

That’s all it takes to get started. Once you have your account you can go to “My Account” to make further deposits, make withdrawals, or see the available Responsible Gaming tools available to you on the app.

Our Hollywood Casino App Experience

Taking some time to experience all Hollywood Casino has to offer, it is a very solid online casino app.

With it only being a handful of months old, it already brings a smooth and visually pleasing interface. While the game selection may not be as large as other top operators, it is still quite vast and only going to keep growing.

Deposits and withdrawals were quick and easy, using secured methods of payment. It took a matter of minutes for both to be reflected on my account and my banking.

Everything about the layout is pretty straightforward. You know where to find the kind of games you are looking for with clearly defined categories. Should you have any trouble, there is a search function on the homepage to assist you.

While the app lacks peer-to-peer poker at this point, it is still an online casino that is of high quality and should continue to improve on performance with each month.

You also can’t beat a welcome bonus that has just a 1x playthrough.