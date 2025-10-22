Top Halloween-Themed Online Slot Games At Hollywood Casino

It’s Halloween season and no online casino operator is embracing that more than Hollywood Casino.

The iGaming operator of PENN Entertainment has a large library of online slot games as is, but is spicing things up for the fall holiday season.

Their allotment of games are under the “Spooky Spins” title on the casino’s home page and ready for NJ online casino customers new and old to enjoy.

If you happen to be a new customer to Hollywood Casino NJ, there’s a special promo code available for you to take advantage of.

Hollywood Casino Promo Code for New Users

If just starting with the operator, you can take advantage of our special Hollywood Casino promo code “ESNY” to get a special welcome offer.

By using this code, you can access one of the best online casino promotions available right now. Hollywood Casino New Jersey is giving players $50 in PENN Play credits and 50 bonus spins to the popular slot title, Huff N’ Even More Puff by wagering just $5 on real money casino games on the platform.

The added plus of this promo code offer is that the bonus credits have just a 1x playthrough before they are credited to your account. The same goes for the bonus spins. Any winnings from either will be available for you to withdraw following their use for the first time.

This Hollywood Casino promo code offer is also available in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Just use one of our available links to get started and enjoy some of the Halloween-themed slots the app offers.

Just make a deposit using one of Hollywood Casino’s secured banking options and play your first $5 to get your bonus offers.

Top Halloween-Themed Slot Options at HC

If you are looking for a good spooky-themed slot to get in the Halloween mood, Hollywood Casino has dozens of options.

We tried out some of their offerings if you need a suggestion of where to get started.

Rich Little Piggies World Class Halloween Edition

If you are a fan of the Rich Little Piggies series, this game will be right at home for you.

This 5-reel, 3-row slot has users looking to build up one of three different piggy bank bonus options. Behind them is another giant piggy bank that also helps build up a growing jackpot total.

The game features a total of 25 paylines and a Return to Player Percentage (RTP) of 94.0%.

The gameplay is smooth and runs quickly while providing frequent bonus opportunities. It’s definitely worth a spin.

Blood Suckers II

The sequel to one of the most popular slot games in the industry, Blood Suckers, this follow-up brings a lot of the same feel but has a significant upgrade to its visuals.

A 5-reel, 3-row game just like the original, Blood Suckers II features 25 paylines and has a RPT of 96.94%, which is one of the higher ones you can find.

This slot game moves quickly with little lag and allows users to keep taking their chances at a big payout. Free spins tend to occur with some regular frequency, which helps make up for a bit more of a challenge to get to a bonus round. However, when you do get a bonus, it can be very fruitful.

If you were a fan of the original, Blood Suckers II should be a game that keeps you just as satisfied.

Granny vs. Zombies

If looking for something with a bit of a laugh to it, Granny vs. Zombies is an enjoy online casino slot from Hollywood Casino.

This 5-reel, 4-row game has a total of 20 paylines with a 96.32% RTP.

Each spin features an animated granny doing her best to do away with a series of different animated zombies. The cartoon appearance is appealing to the eye and brings added entertainment while competing for big bucks.

A LockNWin style game provides added enjoyment as you look to pursue bonus rounds and free spins by collecting gold skull coins with each turn.

If you have a desire to see an animated grandmother attack zombies, this slot game is right up your alley.