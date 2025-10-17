New Jersey Online Casinos Top $243 Million In September Revenue

In September, New Jersey online casinos came up just shy of a new monthly revenue record.

Last month, the 28 online operators reported $243.1 million in revenue, falling shy of August’s record total of $248.4 million.

This is the fourth-highest total for New Jersey in its history, as the state has surpassed $240 million in revenue in four of the last five months.

Overall, September’s total was a 16.8% increase from September of 2024 ($208.1 million).

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for September 2025

NJ online casinos continue to see steady growth year-over-year.

Most operators are seeing significant improvement in their monthly revenue.

Here’s a look at how each operator performed in September compared to a year prior. Information is provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Online Operator September 2025 Revenue September 2024 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $56,605,764 $45,333,648 24.9% DraftKings $48,437,918 $45,828,904 5.7% BetMGM $30,306,722 $26,008,814 16.5% Borgata $20,711,114 $19,095,147 8.5% Caesars Palace $17,822,341 $12,534,151 42.2% Hard Rock Bet $14,172,814 $10,840,437 30.7% Golden Nugget $9,323,322 $8,913,425 4.6% BetRivers $8,022,717 $6,649,134 20.7% Fanatics $5,129,855 $2,745,772 86.8% Bally $4,398,624 $5,389,852 -18.4% Tropicana $2,921,460 $2,568,535 13.7% bet365 $2,600,050 $1,434,106 81.3% BetParx $2,591,021 $1,063,581 143.6% ESPN Bet $2,270,592 $2,559,370 -11.3% PlayStar $2,212,397 $2,147,060 3.0% Resorts $2,193,422 $2,035,285 7.8% Ocean $2,119,767 $1,666,751 27.2% PartyPoker $1,750,617 $1,383,309 26.6% Mohegan Sun $1,273,635 $1,098,192 16.0% Monopoly $1,198,317 $1,146,368 (Virgin) 4.5% Jackpocket $1,119,156 $1,574,804 -28.9% PokerStars $1,077,533 $1,347,057 -20.0% Pala/Stardust $1,046,131 $882,313 18.6% WSOP $966,618 $1,227,533 -21.3% Harrah's $796,891 $951,661 -16.3% Wheel of Fortune $691,896 $794,534 -12.9% Jackpot City $568,240 $424,058 34.0% Spin Palace $335,570 $478,510 (Betway) -29.9% Total $243,122,442 $208,117,642 16.8%

2025 YTD Revenue Surpasses $2 Billion

With September’s numbers in the books, New Jersey online casino revenue now sits at $2.12 billion for 2025 through nine months.

That total is up 22.7% compared to a year ago, when New Jersey iGaming produced just $1.73 billion in revenue.

Some other key stats from September include: