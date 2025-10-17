New Jersey Online Casinos Top $243 Million In September Revenue
In September, New Jersey online casinos came up just shy of a new monthly revenue record.
Last month, the 28 online operators reported $243.1 million in revenue, falling shy of August’s record total of $248.4 million.
This is the fourth-highest total for New Jersey in its history, as the state has surpassed $240 million in revenue in four of the last five months.
Overall, September’s total was a 16.8% increase from September of 2024 ($208.1 million).
Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for September 2025
NJ online casinos continue to see steady growth year-over-year.
Most operators are seeing significant improvement in their monthly revenue.
Here’s a look at how each operator performed in September compared to a year prior. Information is provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.
|Online Operator
|September 2025 Revenue
|September 2024 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|FanDuel
|$56,605,764
|$45,333,648
|24.9%
|DraftKings
|$48,437,918
|$45,828,904
|5.7%
|BetMGM
|$30,306,722
|$26,008,814
|16.5%
|Borgata
|$20,711,114
|$19,095,147
|8.5%
|Caesars Palace
|$17,822,341
|$12,534,151
|42.2%
|Hard Rock Bet
|$14,172,814
|$10,840,437
|30.7%
|Golden Nugget
|$9,323,322
|$8,913,425
|4.6%
|BetRivers
|$8,022,717
|$6,649,134
|20.7%
|Fanatics
|$5,129,855
|$2,745,772
|86.8%
|Bally
|$4,398,624
|$5,389,852
|-18.4%
|Tropicana
|$2,921,460
|$2,568,535
|13.7%
|bet365
|$2,600,050
|$1,434,106
|81.3%
|BetParx
|$2,591,021
|$1,063,581
|143.6%
|ESPN Bet
|$2,270,592
|$2,559,370
|-11.3%
|PlayStar
|$2,212,397
|$2,147,060
|3.0%
|Resorts
|$2,193,422
|$2,035,285
|7.8%
|Ocean
|$2,119,767
|$1,666,751
|27.2%
|PartyPoker
|$1,750,617
|$1,383,309
|26.6%
|Mohegan Sun
|$1,273,635
|$1,098,192
|16.0%
|Monopoly
|$1,198,317
|$1,146,368 (Virgin)
|4.5%
|Jackpocket
|$1,119,156
|$1,574,804
|-28.9%
|PokerStars
|$1,077,533
|$1,347,057
|-20.0%
|Pala/Stardust
|$1,046,131
|$882,313
|18.6%
|WSOP
|$966,618
|$1,227,533
|-21.3%
|Harrah's
|$796,891
|$951,661
|-16.3%
|Wheel of Fortune
|$691,896
|$794,534
|-12.9%
|Jackpot City
|$568,240
|$424,058
|34.0%
|Spin Palace
|$335,570
|$478,510 (Betway)
|-29.9%
|Total
|$243,122,442
|$208,117,642
|16.8%
2025 YTD Revenue Surpasses $2 Billion
With September’s numbers in the books, New Jersey online casino revenue now sits at $2.12 billion for 2025 through nine months.
That total is up 22.7% compared to a year ago, when New Jersey iGaming produced just $1.73 billion in revenue.
Some other key stats from September include:
- Slot play generated $240.7 million of the total revenue from last month while poker brought in another $2.5 million. Slot revenue was up 16.9% YoY, while online poker revenue was up 10.7%.
- A total of $48.3 million in tax revenue was generated by online casinos in September. That pushed the yearly total to $353.8 million.
- FanDuel Casino earned the top spot in NJ once again with $56.6 million in revenue. DraftKings Casino was second at $48.4 million, but only saw a 5.7% increase from a year ago compared to FanDuel’s 24.9% jump.
- Eight total operators saw revenue decline YoY.
