New Jersey Online Casino Gift Cards: What You Need to Know

Purchasing anything online comes with a relative bit of security concerns.

When it comes to New Jersey online casinos, players definitely want to know their financial information is being used securely.

Online casino payment options are pretty vast. One option that is available to users who want to avoid relaying all their banking information right away is New Jersey online casino gift cards.

Multiple online casino operators in the state accept gift cards as a way to deposit funds into your account. This provides a way for users to test out a casino before needing to supply all their banking information.

Here’s a closer look at how these online casino gift cards work.

Available New Jersey Online Casino Gift Cards

Not every online casino has a gift card option available for funding, but some of the notable ones do.

BetMGM Casino

BetMGM has multiple gift card options that it has available to utilize, including $25 and $50 value that can apply to its sportsbook or online casino in New Jersey.

Each option also includes a special $10 deposit bonus that activates upon registering the gift card. The $10 bonus does include a 15x wagering requirement.

To use, just scratch off the pin number on the back of the card, select “Prepaid/Gift Card” on the available deposit options. Provide the pin number and verify, that will put the funds into your account to use.

These gift cards are available at hundreds of locations around the state, including many gas stations, drug stores, and convenience stores. You can use the store locator, provided by TAPPP, to help find where they are available near you.

DraftKings Casino

Another top operator with gift cards available is DraftKings.

They offer $25 and $50 gift cards that can be used across the board for all DraftKings accounts. That includes the online casino, online sportsbook, and daily fantasy accounts.

Using these cards are pretty simple. Just purchase your card and deposit them into your DraftKings account by selecting “Gift Card” on the available deposit options. From there, indicate the value amount and provide the gift card number, expiration date and the CVV to complete the transaction.

Like BetMGM, these cards are available at a lot of different locations around the state. They are advertised to be available at:

7-11

Albertsons

Circle K

CVS

Dollar General

Flying J

Pilot

Sheetz

Speedway

Walmart

ESPN BET/Hollywood Casino

Another high-profile name that issues gift cards is ESPN BET.

Its gift card can range from $20-$250, depending on the purchaser’s preference.

The card can be entered and used at ESPN BET for its online sportsbook & casino, or at Hollywood Casino online.

Just select “Gift Card” on the available deposit options and enter your card value amount and information to get the funds credited to your account.

The cards are available as part of PENNPlay gift card options and available around the state, in similar locations to where you can find DraftKings and BetMGM cards.

Game On Gift Cards

Another option is not branded to a specific online casino, but affiliated with multiple operators.

In New Jersey, you can purchase a Game On Gift Card that can be used for the following online casinos:

BetMGM

BetRivers

DraftKings

FanDuel

These cards allow you to put anywhere from $20-$500 on them and then use that to deposit the amount into your online casino account of your choosing.

Depositing the funds is the same as the other operators, just provide the information on the card and the value amount.

Pros and Cons of Using Online Casino Gift Cards

Gift cards are definitely a different option worth considering to fund your online casinos account.

However, it’s always good to weigh the pros and cons of using the option.

Advantages of NJ Online Casino Gift Cards

Don’t have to provide banking information to fund account.

They provide set amounts if you want to limit your gambling, providing good responsible gaming practices.

Easy to use and find.

Disadvantages of NJ Online Casino Gift Cards

Can’t withdraw funds once you’ve used the allotted amount. In this case you still need to use banking information or another withdrawal option to get your money.

Only available at select online casinos.

Limited amounts if you are looking to deposit more than what is available.

Maybe gift cards aren’t for you, but it is an interesting option to consider if you want to dip your toe in the water of a specific online casino operator, or online casinos in general.