How should the Yankees use José Caballero?

Of all the Yankees’ trade deadline acquisitions, José Caballero making some of the most significant impact has been surprising.

The 29-year-old utility man was acquired from the Rays for outfield prospect Everson Pereira and, despite batting a modest .239 with a 98 wRC+, leads MLB with 48 stolen bases. Caballero can also play the infield and outfield and holds his own with the glove.

It also helps that Caballero’s bat has found new life with the Yankees and hitting coach James Rowson. His 37 games are a small sample, but batting .284 with an .866 OPS has yielded a 1.2 WAR with the Yankees and a 2.9 WAR on the year.

There’s just one problem: homegrown prospect, local hero, and incumbent shortstop Anthony Volpe. To be fair, Volpe was benched for Caballero earlier this month due to struggles and shoulder trouble. However, he’s batted .400 with a .955 OPS since getting a cortisone shot and returning back on September 16. The Yankees are also more invested in Volpe than they are Caballero, at least from a long-term perspective.

Except three years in, Volpe has proven to be anything but the heir-apparent to Derek Jeter. If anything, he’s proven to be streaky in all aspects of his game. He’s never posted a wRC+ above 87. His BABIP being at .253 doesn’t help, but hitters can still be effective despite that. Just ask Volpe’s teammate Ben Rice, whose BABIP is only .277 despite an overall strong season.

Anyway, where does this leave José Caballero? He’ll enter his first of four arbitration years in the offseason. Similarly, Volpe enters his first of three, and he’s in more of a put-up-or-shut-up position than Caballero. It’s likely Volpe enters spring training as the planned everyday shortstop, but Caballero could be nipping at his heels along with prospect George Lombard Jr.

So what does that mean for the Yankees and Jose Caballero in the now? Well, in the season’s final week? He’ll probably be limited to pinch-running, for the most part. Caballero can also be used as a defensive replacement late in games.

Most importantly, look for Caballero to get some at-bats this week so some teammates can get some well-earned rest ahead of the playoffs.

But come playoff time? Expect exactly what we just mentioned. Pinch-running and/or late-innings defense. Not too unlike how the Yankees utilized Adeiny Hechevarria at third base in 2018, when Miguel Andújar’s glove became a black hole.

Next season, though? Even if the Yankees go on to win the World Series, Volpe slugs the cover off of the ball and wins World Series MVP, 2026 should be an open competition at shortstop. Make it a clean two-man race between Volpe and Caballero.

At best, Anthony Volpe finally figures it out at the plate and José Caballero serves as the athletic, dynamic utility man. At worst, Caballero gets the job and can hopefully still turn on a fastball.

Either way, it’s a nice problem for general manager Brian Cashman to have.