Atlantic City Casino Revenue Tops $311 Million In August, Best Mark Since 2012

The dog days of summer saw a big boost for Atlantic City casinos.

This week, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported that the nine casinos recorded $311.9 million in revenue for August, the highest mark for the retail sector since August of 2012. It also marks the first time that monthly revenue surpassed $300 million since August 2012.

This comes with NJ online casinos setting a new monthly revenue record in August with $248.4 million.

It was certainly an historic month of gambling revenue for the state, as the two formats continue to grow alongside one another.

Atlantic City Casino Revenue Soars in Summer Months

The nine retail casinos in Atlantic City were off to a bit of a slow start compared to iGaming in 2025. Online casinos generated more revenue through the first four months of the year.

However, things turned quickly in AC’s favor starting in May. Over these last four months, Atlantic City has produced $147.1 million more in revenue that online casinos in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the two platforms in 2025, with data coming from the NJDGE.

Month in 2025 Atlantic City Casino Revenue NJ Online Casino Revenue January $210.1 million $221.6 million February $203.5 million $207.8 million March $230.9 million $243.9 million April $211.0 million $235.2 million May $265.3 million $246.8 million June $259.0 million $230.7 million July $284.1 million $247.3 million August $311.9 million $248.4 million Totals $1.98 billion $1.88 billion

The last four months have seen Atlantic City produce $1.12 billion in revenue. The $1.98 billion it has generated for 2025 through eight months puts it on pace to approach $3 billion for the year.

Atlantic City did $2.85 billion in casino revenue in 2023 and $2.82 billion in 2024.

Borgata Tops Atlantic City Casino Revenue

According to the August report, Borgata Casino was the clear leader of the nine operators when it came to revenue. Here’s a look at how each location did.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa: $80,246,384

$80,246,384 Hard Rock Atlantic City: $58,324,058

$58,324,058 Ocean Casino Resort: $51,164,641

$51,164,641 Harrah’s Atlantic City: $26,489,064

$26,489,064 Tropicana Casino & Resort: $25,879,044

$25,879,044 Caesars Atlantic City: $24,764,303

$24,764,303 Resorts Casino Hotel: $16,144,131

$16,144,131 Bally’s Atlantic City: $14,451,730

$14,451,730 Golden Nugget: $14,449,502

Only Bally’s and Golden Nugget saw year-over-year decline in revenue compared to August 2024. They also happened to be the two lowest revenue drivers.

Slot games accounted for $234.3 million of the total revenue, while table games accounted for $77.6 million. Poker, which is included in table games, accounted for $2.3 million, but is only available at three of the nine casinos.