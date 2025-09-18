New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Picks, and Player Props for a Lopsided Pitching Matchup

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

An AL East clash features a massive pitching mismatch as the New York Yankees send ace Max Fried to the mound against the Baltimore Orioles’ struggling Cade Povich.

The Yankees enter as heavy road favorites, with betting markets leaning heavily on their potent offense to cover the run line against a sub-.500 Orioles squad.

Player props focus on Aaron Judge, who has dominated Povich in limited matchups, and the over/under for Max Fried’s strikeouts against a depleted Baltimore lineup.

A significant disparity on the mound defines Thursday’s AL East showdown as the New York Yankees and their ace, Max Fried, who boasts a stellar 17-5 record and a 3.03 ERA, visit Oriole Park at Camden Yards. New York has won five of their last seven games, taking series from the Twins and Red Sox. The Baltimore Orioles will counter with Cade Povich, who has found wins hard to come by this season, holding a 3-7 record with a 5.05 ERA. The Yankees, firmly in the playoff hunt, look to capitalize on this favorable matchup to gain ground on the Blue Jays, while the feckless Orioles aim to play spoiler at home.

The Yankees arrive with a powerful offense that has shown its explosive potential recently, looking to provide Fried with ample run support. For the Orioles, this game represents a tough test against one of the league’s top southpaws. Their injury-plagued lineup will need to manufacture runs and get a rare strong outing from Povich to keep pace.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Odds

Bet Type New York Yankees Odds Baltimore Orioles Odds Run Line -1.5 (-130) +1.5 (+108) Moneyline -206 +171 Total Runs Over 9 (-100) Under 9 (-121)

Odds as of September 18th, 2025 from legal sportsbook consensus.

The odds paint a clear picture, with the Yankees positioned as substantial road favorites. The moneyline implies a significant edge for the visitors, largely due to the pitching mismatch and the disparity in team records. The vig-free implied probabilities give the Yankees a strong chance to win this contest outright.

Moneyline (vig-free): New York Yankees \~64.6%, Baltimore Orioles \~35.4%

The run line is set at a standard -1.5 for the favored Yankees, with the juice indicating confidence in their ability to win by multiple runs. The total sits at a lofty 9.0 runs, though the under is slightly favored, suggesting that while the Yankees’ offense is expected to score, Max Fried could effectively limit the Orioles’ production.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Odds Movement & Analysis

The betting market has shown decisive movement in favor of the Yankees since the lines opened. NYY moneyline has seen the slightest adjustment from -205 to -206, but the most significant action has been on the run line. The price for the Yankees to cover -1.5 shifted from -115 to a steeper -130, a 15-cent move indicating that a majority of bettors are backing a comfortable New York victory.

Conversely, the odds on the Orioles +1.5 have become more favorable for underdog backers, moving from -104 to +108. The game total has also seen notable movement, climbing from an opener of 8.5 to 9.0. This half-run jump was likely driven by early money on the over, anticipating the Yankees’ powerful offense teeing off on Povich. However, the current juice on the total of 9.0 runs now favors the under (-121), suggesting either sharp money has bought back the under at the higher number or oddsmakers have adjusted to balance their liability.

This line movement is primarily fueled by the enormous pitching advantage for the Yankees, a Mariana Trench-sized disparity, and the public’s tendency to back potent offenses. Public betting splits confirm this, with over 88% of moneyline tickets on New York. However, there’s a sharp money indicator leaning toward Baltimore, as their stake percentage is higher than their bet percentage, suggesting some professional bettors see value in the home underdog.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Player Name Position Injury Status Potential Impact / Comment Gerrit Cole P Elbow D60 Team ace out for the season, placing more pressure on Fried. Clarke Schmidt P Forearm D60 Loss of a key rotation piece, impacting pitching depth. Oswaldo Cabrera IF Ankle D60 Versatile utility player missing, affecting bench flexibility. Jonathan Loáisiga P Back D15 Key high-leverage reliever sidelined, testing bullpen depth. Brent Headrick P Forearm D15 Bullpen arm on the IL, further thinning relief options. Jake Cousins P Elbow D60 Reliever out for the season, another blow to the bullpen corps.

Baltimore Orioles

Player Name Position Injury Status Potential Impact / Comment Adley Rutschman C Oblique D10 All-Star catcher’s absence is a massive blow to the lineup and defense. Félix Bautista P Shoulder D60 Elite closer’s absence significantly weakens the back end of the bullpen. Grayson Rodriguez P Elbow D60 A top young starter out for the year, hurting rotation stability. Zach Eflin P Back D60 Another starting pitcher lost, severely depleting the rotation. Gary Sánchez C Knee D60 Veteran catcher’s power bat is missing from the lineup. Trevor Rogers P Toe Day-to-Day Starting pitcher’s status is uncertain, adding to rotation woes. Albert Suárez P Elbow D15 Bullpen depth is further tested with this reliever sidelined. Shawn Dubin P Elbow D15 Another arm unavailable for a taxed Orioles bullpen. Colin Selby P Hamstring D15 Reliever absence impacts middle-inning options. Scott Blewett P Elbow D60 Long-term injury affecting overall pitching depth. Brandon Young P Hamstring D60 Another depth arm unavailable for the Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees – Starting Pitcher Matchups & Batter History

New York Yankees Career Statistics vs. Cade Povich

Last 10 year(s) | Games analyzed: 3 | Total at-bats: 33

BATTER AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG OPS Ben Rice 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000 .143 .000 .143 Anthony Volpe 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 .429 .333 .762 Paul Goldschmidt 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 .333 .333 1.333 1.667 Trent Grisham 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .333 .600 .333 .933 Austin Wells 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 Aaron Judge 2 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 1.000 1.000 4.000 5.000 Giancarlo Stanton 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 .500 .000 .500 Jasson Domínguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 TOTALS 24 6 0 0 3 0 8 2 .250 .438 .625 1.063

Baltimore Orioles Career Statistics vs. Max Fried

Last 5 year(s) | Games analyzed: 1 | Total at-bats: 18

BATTER AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG OPS Luis Vázquez 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 Jackson Holliday 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 1.000 1.000 2.000 Coby Mayo 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 1.000 1.500 2.500 Jordan Westburg 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 Dylan Carlson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 Colton Cowser 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .500 .667 .500 1.167 TOTALS 13 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 .385 .429 .462 .890

Orioles vs Yankees September 18th Batter Props

PLAYER HITS TOTAL BASES HOME RUNS RBIs RUNS SCORED Aaron Judge (NYY) 0.5 (O -267 | U +190) 1.5 (O -115 | U -119) (+195) 0.5 (O +116 | U -155) 0.5 (O -158 | U +117) Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) 0.5 (O -192 | U +142) 1.5 (O +124 | U -169) (+305) 0.5 (O +131 | U -177) 0.5 (O -102 | U -133) Cody Bellinger (NYY) 1.5 (O +154 | U -209) 1.5 (O -102 | U -130) (+411) 0.5 (O +142 | U -196) 0.5 (O -102 | U -132) Gunnar Henderson (BAL) 0.5 (O -190 | U +141) 0.5 (O -189 | U +138) (+615) 0.5 (O +215 | U -307) 0.5 (O +148 | U -207) Ryan Mountcastle (BAL) 0.5 (O -276 | U +198) 1.5 (O +133 | U -182) (+905) 0.5 (O +182 | U -257) 0.5 (O +149 | U -206) Jordan Westburg (BAL) 0.5 (O -254 | U +184) 1.5 (O +123 | U -169) (+486) 0.5 (O +203 | U -286) 0.5 (O +125 | U -170)

MLB batter props as of September 18th, 2025 from legal sportsbook consensus.

Orioles vs Yankees September 18th Pitcher Props

PITCHER STRIKEOUTS EARNED RUNS WALKS ALLOWED HITS ALLOWED PITCHER OUTS Max Fried (NYY) 5.5 (O -153 | U +115) 2.5 (O +128 | U -171) 1.5 (O -144 | U +106) 5.5 (O +106 | U -142) 17.5 (O -208 | U +150) Cade Povich (BAL) 5.5 (O +113 | U -149) 2.5 (O -120 | U -112) 1.5 (O -169 | U +125) 4.5 (O -159 | U +117) 15.5 (O +117 | U -159)

MLB pitcher props as of September 18th, 2025 from legal sportsbook consensus.

The prop market offers several intriguing angles. For the Yankees, Aaron Judge’s total bases prop of 1.5 at -115 is especially noteworthy. He has absolutely owned Povich in their limited history, going 2-for-2 with two home runs. Given Povich’s struggles (5.05 ERA), Judge is in a prime position to exceed this line.

For the pitchers, Fried’s strikeout line is set at 5.5 with heavy juice on the over (-153). Facing an Orioles lineup missing key bats like Adley Rutschman, Fried should be able to mow down hitters and surpass this total. His earned runs prop of 2.5 is heavily juiced to the under (-171), aligning with his ace status. Conversely, Povich’s earned runs prop is 2.5 with juice on the over (-120), as he faces a formidable Yankees offense that ranks among the league’s best in OPS (.785) and home runs (258).

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Picks & Prediction

The foundation of any strong betting angle in this matchup begins and ends with the starting pitching. The Yankees hold a decisive, almost insurmountable, advantage with Fried on the hill. The left-hander is in the midst of a Cy Young-caliber season, sporting a 17-5 record and a sparkling 3.03 ERA. He consistently works deep into games and suppresses hard contact. Povich is a young pitcher enduring a difficult season with a 5.05 ERA. The potent Yankees offense, which ranks top-five in MLB in both OPS and home runs, should pose a tremendous challenge.

Betting trends provide overwhelming support for a Yankees victory. The Yankees are an incredible 15-3 (.833) as road favorites in their last 18 such games and 12-2 (.857) in their last 14 contests against teams with losing records. They are simply built to beat teams like the current Orioles.

Picks:

New York Yankees -1.5 (-130)

Under 9.0 Runs (-121)

Public Betting Splits

Bet Type Home (Orioles) Bets Away (Yankees) Bets Over/Under Bets Moneyline 11.8% 88.2% N/A Run Line 6.2% 93.8% N/A Total Runs 14.9% (Under) N/A 85.1% (Over)

The public is overwhelmingly backing the New York Yankees, with 88.2% of moneyline tickets and a staggering 93.8% of run line wagers placed on the road favorites. The over is also a popular public play, attracting 85.1% of the bets on the total.

