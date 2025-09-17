ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE: Score $100 Bonus for Bills-Dolphins, NFL Week 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Go all in on Thursday Night Football or MLB with ESPN BET promo code ELITE. This is an opportunity for players to place a $10 bet on the NFL or any other sport. This will unlock a $100 bonus along with 30 days of ESPN+. Click here to start the registration process.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are kicking off Week 3 of the NFL season. Buffalo is a significant favorite going into this matchup, but we know that anything can happen on Thursday Night Football. As for Wednesday, there are plenty of MLB games to choose from.

Start with this welcome bonus before checking out the other in-app offers available on ESPN BET. There are NFL odds boosts out there for Bills-Dolphins, MLB and other games this week. Let’s take a deeper dive into the different ways to bet.

Click here to redeem ESPN BET promo code ELITE and use a $10 bet to win a $100 bonus.

ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE: Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus

ESPN BET Offer Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus + 30 Days of ESPN+ ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE Bonus Last Verified On September 2025 Information Confirmed By ESNY

This promo unlocks a guaranteed winner for new players on ESPN BET. A $10 bet on Thursday Night Football or any other game will be enough to win. From there, players will receive a $100 bonus. The outcome of the selected game won’t impact the bonuses.

This offer also comes with a 30-day free trial for ESPN+. Sports fans can gain access to tons of exclusive live games, premium written content and ESPN’s entire library of 30 for 30s and more.

How to Secure ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE

Creating a new account on ESPN BET is a quick and stress-free process. New users can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a full breakdown for new players:

Click here to start signing up. Apply promo code ELITE to qualify for this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. Apply promo code ELITE to qualify for this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Start with a $10 bet on Thursday Night Football, MLB or any other game. This will unlock a $100 bonus and 30 days of ESPN+.

NFL, MLB Odds Boosts

There should be something for all sports fans on ESPN BET. Check out a few of the different odds boosts available for the NFL and MLB this week. Here is a look at a few of the most popular options:

Josh Allen and James Cook to combine for 3+ touchdowns (+325)

Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Schwarber to hit a home run (+140)

Brewers, Yankees, Mariners and Astros each to hit a home run (+325)

Jacob deGrom, Jesus Luzardo and Blake Snell each to record a strikeout in the first inning (+105)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Aaron Judge each to record 2+ total bases (+325)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.