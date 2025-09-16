New Jersey Online Casinos Post Another Revenue Record In August With $248.4 Million

Another month, another new revenue record for New Jersey online casinos.

Online operators posted $248.4 million in revenue for August, edging July’s previous record of $247.3 million.

August’s total was a 25.2% increase from August of 2024 ($198.4 million). It has pushed the yearly revenue to $1.88 billion, 23.5% ahead of last year’s pace.

The new record for revenue led to another record for tax generated by the NJ online casinos. It generated $49.1 million in Internet Gaming Tax for New Jersey in August.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for August 2025

Most New Jersey iGaming operators are continuing to see big jumps year-over-year when it comes to monthly revenue.

Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in August compared to the previous year. Information was provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Online Operator August 2025 Revenue August 2024 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $57,135,758 $41,331,301 38.2% DraftKings $47,099,150 $43,221,374 9.0% BetMGM $32,557,581 $22,162,665 46.9% Borgata $20,577,971 $20,295,091 1.4% Caesars Palace $17,060,886 $14,021,440 21.7% Hard Rock Bet $13,448,686 $9,938,704 35.3% Fanatics $10,024,826 $2,610,999 283.9% Golden Nugget $8,737,748 $6,696,947 30.5% BetRivers $8,334,666 $5,873,509 41.9% Bally $4,579,928 $5,610,243 -18.4% ESPN Bet $3,014,033 $3,213,500 -6.2% PlayStar $2,824,197 $2,347,584 20.3% BetParx $2,794,546 $1,168,687 139.1% bet365 $2,345,231 $1,354,274 73.2% Ocean $2,147,702 $1,479,599 45.2% Resorts $1,766,635 $2,141,521 -17.5% Tropicana $1,735,048 $2,461,529 -29.5% PartyPoker $1,443,870 $1,477,884 -2.3% Pala/Stardust $1,417,009 $1,043,655 35.8% Jackpot City $1,286,940 $608,713 111.4% Monopoly $1,249,998 $1,507,756 (Virgin) -17.1% WSOP $1,245,783 $1,243,527 0.2% PokerStars $1,106,627 $1,290,882 -14.3% Mohegan Sun $1,160,406 $1,142,008 1.6% Harrah's $988,020 $1,071,636 -7.8% Jackpocket $947,699 $1,763,812 -46.3% Wheel of Fortune $804,125 $778,163 3.3% Spin Palace $537,754 $520,825 (Betway) 3.3% Total $248,372,823 $198,377,828 25.2%

Slot Play Continues to Dominate NJ Online Casino Revenue

In August, it was slot play that once again led the way for online casino revenue.

New Jersey’s online slots produced $245.7 million of the total revenue, while poker added another $2.6 million. The poker revenue was up 10.2% from a year prior.

Some of the other key data points from August are: