New Jersey Online Casinos Post Another Revenue Record In August With $248.4 Million
Another month, another new revenue record for New Jersey online casinos.
Online operators posted $248.4 million in revenue for August, edging July’s previous record of $247.3 million.
August’s total was a 25.2% increase from August of 2024 ($198.4 million). It has pushed the yearly revenue to $1.88 billion, 23.5% ahead of last year’s pace.
The new record for revenue led to another record for tax generated by the NJ online casinos. It generated $49.1 million in Internet Gaming Tax for New Jersey in August.
Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for August 2025
Most New Jersey iGaming operators are continuing to see big jumps year-over-year when it comes to monthly revenue.
Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in August compared to the previous year. Information was provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.
|Online Operator
|August 2025 Revenue
|August 2024 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|FanDuel
|$57,135,758
|$41,331,301
|38.2%
|DraftKings
|$47,099,150
|$43,221,374
|9.0%
|BetMGM
|$32,557,581
|$22,162,665
|46.9%
|Borgata
|$20,577,971
|$20,295,091
|1.4%
|Caesars Palace
|$17,060,886
|$14,021,440
|21.7%
|Hard Rock Bet
|$13,448,686
|$9,938,704
|35.3%
|Fanatics
|$10,024,826
|$2,610,999
|283.9%
|Golden Nugget
|$8,737,748
|$6,696,947
|30.5%
|BetRivers
|$8,334,666
|$5,873,509
|41.9%
|Bally
|$4,579,928
|$5,610,243
|-18.4%
|ESPN Bet
|$3,014,033
|$3,213,500
|-6.2%
|PlayStar
|$2,824,197
|$2,347,584
|20.3%
|BetParx
|$2,794,546
|$1,168,687
|139.1%
|bet365
|$2,345,231
|$1,354,274
|73.2%
|Ocean
|$2,147,702
|$1,479,599
|45.2%
|Resorts
|$1,766,635
|$2,141,521
|-17.5%
|Tropicana
|$1,735,048
|$2,461,529
|-29.5%
|PartyPoker
|$1,443,870
|$1,477,884
|-2.3%
|Pala/Stardust
|$1,417,009
|$1,043,655
|35.8%
|Jackpot City
|$1,286,940
|$608,713
|111.4%
|Monopoly
|$1,249,998
|$1,507,756 (Virgin)
|-17.1%
|WSOP
|$1,245,783
|$1,243,527
|0.2%
|PokerStars
|$1,106,627
|$1,290,882
|-14.3%
|Mohegan Sun
|$1,160,406
|$1,142,008
|1.6%
|Harrah's
|$988,020
|$1,071,636
|-7.8%
|Jackpocket
|$947,699
|$1,763,812
|-46.3%
|Wheel of Fortune
|$804,125
|$778,163
|3.3%
|Spin Palace
|$537,754
|$520,825 (Betway)
|3.3%
|Total
|$248,372,823
|$198,377,828
|25.2%
Slot Play Continues to Dominate NJ Online Casino Revenue
In August, it was slot play that once again led the way for online casino revenue.
New Jersey’s online slots produced $245.7 million of the total revenue, while poker added another $2.6 million. The poker revenue was up 10.2% from a year prior.
Some of the other key data points from August are:
- Overall in 2025, New Jersey’s online casinos have generated $358.2 million more than it had through the first eight months of 2024.
- FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM combined for $136.8 million of the monthly revenue. That accounted for 55.1% of the total.
- ESPN Bet was one of the online operators to see a decline in revenue last month, dipping 6.2%. This despite a continued flow of special offers, including this promo from ESPN Bet.
- New Jersey online casinos have produced $305.5 million in tax revenue for the state thus far through eighth months of 2025.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.