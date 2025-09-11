How Caesars Rewards Work For New Jersey Online Casino Players

One appeal for anyone looking to get into online casino gambling is the vast rewards programs each operator offers.

There’s not many rewards programs that are more comprehensive than Caesars Rewards. Not only does the program span over retail and online gambling, it also covers multiple online platforms, all of which are available in New Jersey.

Because of its expansive coverage, there’s a lot of details to know about Caesars Rewards before getting started. We’ve got you covered on that front. If you want to dive into Caesars Rewards through New Jersey online casinos, here’s what you need to know.

What are Caesars Rewards?

Caesars Rewards is an available loyalty program that Caesars Entertainment offers. All of Caesars Entertainment’s retail and online casino brands fit under one umbrella for its rewards program.

Members of this program can earn rewards points to use in a wide variety of ways at the various Caesars properties around the globe. That includes far more than just gambling. The points can also be used toward hotel stays, entertainment events, food, drinks, and more.

Caesars Rewards features two different types of credits to earn. Those are Rewards Credits and Tier Credits. The Rewards Credits are built up to redeem prizes. Tier Credits are built up to determine your status level each year. A stronger status level also provides additional rewards.

Earning Caesars Rewards Credits at NJ Online Casinos

When it comes to building up Rewards Credits, that can be done at Caesars retail or online casinos, as well as Caesars resorts and dining venues. We will be focusing on just the online casino aspect.

Rewards can be accrued online by playing slots or table games at Caesars Palace NJ, Horseshoe Casino NJ, or Caesars Sportsbook & Online Casino NJ.

Point distribution goes as following:

Earn 1 Reward Credit for every $5 of slot play

Earn 1 Reward Credit for every $25 wagered on table games

Rewards Credits can also be earned through online sportsbook wagers, or online racebook wagers.

Earning Caesars Rewards Tier Credits at NJ Online Casinos

Tier Credits will build up to help determine what Tier level you belong to in the program in a given calendar year. The more Tier Credits you earn, the more perks you will be eligible to receive.

Like Rewards Credits, Tier Credits are earned through retail casino or online casino gambling, or by visiting a Caesars property.

For online casinos, Tier Credits have the same earning rate as Rewards Credits.

Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $5 of slot play

Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $25 wagered on table games

Online sports betting and horse racing also will earn Tier Credits.

Tier Credits will not be spent. They are built up throughout the year to determine your Tier level for the following calendar year.

There are six different tier levels available. They are:

Gold: 0-4,999 Tier Credits

0-4,999 Tier Credits Platinum: 5,000-14,999 Tier Credits

5,000-14,999 Tier Credits Diamond: 15,000-24,999 Tier Credits

15,000-24,999 Tier Credits Diamond Plus: 25,000-74,999 Tier Credits

25,000-74,999 Tier Credits Diamond Elite: 75,000-149,999 Tier Credits

75,000-149,999 Tier Credits Seven Stars: 150,000+ Tier Credits (Invitation Only)

These credits reset on January 1 each year and a member must earn their status each year. If you are Diamond one year, you must hit the same Tier Credits the following year to maintain that status.

Caesars offers the ability to earn bonus Tier Credits based on how many you earn in a single day. The bonus offers are:

500 Tier Credits in one day: 125 additional Tier Credits

1,000 Tier Credits in one day: 1,000 additional Tier Credits

2,500 Tier Credits in one day: 5,000 additional Tier Credits

5,000 Tier Credits in one day: 10,000 additional Tier Credits

Each tier level comes with a variety of additional perks. There are too many to mention here, but you can see what each level offers by visiting the Caesars Rewards Tier Level overview.

What Can be Redeemed with Caesars Rewards Credits?

You may be wondering just what you can do with your Caesars Rewards Credits.

It’s a fair question, and the answer is: A lot!

When it comes to online gambling, Rewards Credits can earn bonus cash for sports betting or casino games. Every 100 Rewards Credits is worth $1 in bonus cash for your online casino or sportsbook of choice.

The Rewards Credits can also be exchanged for free play at a retail casino location. Every 200 Rewards Credits will get you $1.

On top of bonus cash or free play, Rewards Credits can be used toward:

Discounts on hotel booking

World Series of Poker buy-ins

Gift certificates or cards toward participating restaurants or shopping outlets

Tickets to select concerts and shows

Spa services and treatments

If all this sounds good to you, it’s not difficult to get started with Caesars Rewards. You can begin by registering with Caesars Palace Casino NJ, Horseshoe Casino NJ, or Caesars Sportsbook & Online Casino NJ.