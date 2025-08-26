New DraftKings Casino NJ Promo: Wager $5, Get 500 Spins And First Day Replay
The start of the new NFL season doesn’t mean online gambling promotions are limited to just sportsbooks.
DraftKings is offering up a new welcome bonus to celebrate football’s return.
This offer will give new customers 500 free spins on Huff N’ More Puff, as well as your losses back over the first 24 hours in casino credits, up to $1,000.
This offer is available at DraftKings Casino NJ right now.
DraftKings Casino NJ Welcome Bonus Offer
This offer can get you off to a great start at one of the top NJ online casinos with 500 bonus spins to use on slot game Huff N’ More Puff.
The spins will be issued as 50 spins per day upon logging into your account over 10 days. These free spins expire after 24 hours and have a value of $0.20 per spin.
Then, you are free to try out all DraftKings has to offer, which includes thousands of options. That includes hundreds of slots and table games, as well as live dealer options. They include:
- Baccarat
- Blackjack
- Buffalo Blitz
- Coin Flip
- Craps
- Crazy Time
- Roulette
- Super Sic Bo
- Three Card Poker
- Top Card
- Ultimate Texas Hold’Em
How to Use DraftKings Casino NJ’s New Welcome Offer
Taking advantage of this welcome bonus isn’t very challenging. It just requires a few steps.
- Click here to sign up with DraftKings Casino NJ.
- Enter your name, date of birth, email address and other information to confirm your identity with DraftKings.
- Set up your financial information in order to make secure deposits and withdrawals to your account.
- Make at least $5 in wagers to receive your 500 spins bonus.
- After your first 24 hours of play, your net losses on eligible games will be credited back to your account in casino credit.
DraftKings offers plenty of options for funding your account. On Monday, it began prohibiting credit card use on its online gambling accounts. However, there are still a lot of secure ways to make deposits.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.