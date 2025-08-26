Golden Nugget Casino NJ Promo August 2025: 500 Spins, 24-Hour Net Losses Back

August is winding down, but there’s still time to take advantage of Golden Nugget Casino’s welcome offer in New Jersey.

This special offer is expiring at the end of the month, so be sure to give it a look before time is up.

With this offer, new customers to Golden Nugget Casino NJ can get 500 casino spins on the slot game Huff N’ More Puff! You can also get 100% of your net losses back over the first 24 hours of play on slots, up to $1,000, in casino credits.

Golden Nugget Casino NJ Welcome Bonus Offer

Golden Nugget is one of the available New Jersey online casinos and this offer gives you a chance to rack up 500 bonus spins.

The spins will be awarded in increments of 50 over 10 different days to be used on the popular slot game Huff N’ More Puff. Each spin carries a value of $0.20 for the game. Each of the 50 spins issued per day expire within 24 hours.

When it comes to getting 24 hours of net losses awarded back in casino credits, the losses only apply to online slots. It’s important to know that any table games, video poker and exit games are excluded from the promotion.

How to Sign Up for Golden Nugget Casino’s New Promotion

No promo code is needed for this special offer, just follow these steps to claim your bonus.

Click here to sign up with Golden Nugget Casino NJ.

Enter your information like name, date of birth, address and email address, along with other key information to validate your identity.

Set up your financial information to make secure deposits and withdrawals to your account.

Spend at least $5 on online casino games after setting up your account.

after setting up your account. Receive your 500 bonus spins over a 10-day period while also get your net losses back, in casino credits, from online slots over the first 24 hours of your experience with Golden Nugget.

If this offer interests you, be sure to take advantage before it expires on Aug. 31, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

What Slot Games are Available at Golden Nugget NJ?

Golden Nugget Casino isn’t lacking in available game options to play once you are signed up.

The operator was acquired by DraftKings in 2022. That has led to a similar game library with one of the most popular names in online gambling. The two operators also share a loyalty program across both platforms.

When it comes to slots, Golden Nugget has well over 1,000 different titles. That includes many popular titles like Huff N’ More Puff, Cleopatra, Blood Suckers, and more. They also over DraftKings exclusive titles like Rocket, Dollar Up, and Quakey Shakey.

Golden Nugget Prohibits Credit Card Funding

In a move made by DraftKings this week, Golden Nugget is no longer accepting credit cards as a form of funding for online gambling accounts.

DraftKings cited “consumer protection” in making the decision that applies to both online operating brands.

Even without credit cards as an option, there are still many ways to fund your Golden Nugget Casino account. They include: