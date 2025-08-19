BetMGM Bringing Exclusive Rakin’ Bacon! Titles To NJ Online Casino, Borgata Hotel Casino

An exclusive new slot game is making its way to BetMGM Casino NJ and one of the state’s retail locations.

This week, BetMGM announced, in partnership with AGS, a pair of new Rakin’ Bacon! titles will be hitting New Jersey online casinos.

Currently, Rakin’ Bacon! Jackpots Bonus Wheel is available to play, while Rakin’ Bacon! Jackpots Bonus Board will be released in mid-September.

On top of the iCasino release, these new slot titles will also be made available at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

BetMGM With Exclusivity Period for Rakin’ Bacon!

The Rakin’ Bacon! series will be the first third-party game at BetMGM with an online and on-property exclusivity period.

Oliver Bartlett, VP of Gaming at BetMGM, commented on the development in a press release:

“We want to set the standard for creating the most seamless experiences for players to enjoy the games they love. The period of exclusivity reinforces our priority to be the top online casino destination where players can find the largest variety of games they can’t find anywhere else. Rakin’ Bacon! is a fun franchise that brings big brand recognition and we are proud to collaborate with AGS to add these titles to our stellar roster of games.”

BetMGM has shown a commitment to working with a diverse group of gaming suppliers to provide players with unique content. That continues to be the case in this pairing with AGS. This partnership will allow BetMGM customers to enjoy the slot title from home or at the Borgata.

“At AGS, we’re focused on bringing the energy of land-based favorites into the digital world in ways that feel meaningful for players,” AGS Vice President of Interactive Zoe Ebling said in the release. “Rakin’ Bacon! is a proven brand with broad appeal; this launch is another step forward in our player-first strategy and our commitment to bridging physical and digital play in ways that drive real engagement.”

Rakin’ Bacon! Jackpots Bonus Wheel Game Info

The series of Rakin’ Bacon! games features Cornsquealius, a golden pig.

With the Jackpots Bonus Wheel version, the game is in a three-reel format for the first time. It pairs a three-reel video experience with on-trend mechanics.

Symbol-driven jackpots and wilds that multiply line pays can award one of four in-game jackpots online.

The game features nine different paylines. It carries a Return to Player (RTP) percentage of 94.0%.

Bets range from $0.25 to $2.25 with up to bets per line ranging from $0.10 to $20.