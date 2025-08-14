Caesars Palace Casino NJ Promo Code: $10 Signup Bonus And Up to $1,000 Deposit Match

One of the biggest names in the gambling industry, Caesars Palace Casino, is available online right near New York. The iGaming platform is in New Jersey, and we have a special promo to help get you started on the right foot.

New customers can use the promo code “ESNYCZRLAUNCH” to get a free $10 signup bonus as well as a first-deposit match of up to $1,000.

On top of that welcome bonus, you will also receive 2,500 reward credits once you wager at least $25 on casino games in your first seven days of registering.

This special offer will allow you to tap into the full experience of Caesars Palace New Jersey, which includes hundreds of top slot titles, and a wide variety of table games.

Caesars Palace Casino NJ Signup Promo Bonus Code

This welcome offer will give you access to all that Caesars Palace Casino NJ has to offer.

The online platform is home to hundreds of popular slot titles like 88 Fortunes, Cash Machine, Divine Fortune, Buffalo, Fortune Coin, Wheel of Fortune and more.

Caesars Palace isn’t short on table games as well, and has one of the biggest catalogs of live dealer games to consider. They include:

Baccarat

Blackjack

Craps

Crazy Coin Flip

Crazy Time

Game Show

Football Studio

Lightning Blackjack

Lightning Dice

Lightning Roulette

Race Track Live

Roulette

Stock Market Live

Super Sic Bo

Three Card Poker

Ultimate Texas Hold’Em

How to Use the Caesars Palace Casino NJ ESNY Promo Code

In order to take advantage of this New Jersey online casino bonus offer, complete to following steps:

Click here to sign up with Caesars Palace Casino NJ. That link will send you to registering with the available promo code.

Enter an email address and phone number for two-factor authentication. Then create a password and provide personal information like your full legal name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your social security number to confirm your identity.

Set up your financial information and make your first deposit with an accepted form of payment. Your first deposit will be matched up to $1,000 and you will receive a $10 bonus upon signup.

You will have seven days to use your $10 bonus. To release the balance you will have to either play $10 worth of slots, $20 worth of video poker, or $50 for all other casino games.

Playthrough of the deposit match bonus is also seven days, but carries a 15x playthrough on all slot games, 30x playthrough on video poker, and 75x playthrough on all other casino games. So, when making your first deposit, be aware of what is required.

How to Earn More Caesars Rewards Points

Once you are registered at Caesars Palace Casino NJ and wager at least $25 on the platform, you will receive 2,500 bonus Caesars Rewards Credits. They will be in your Caesars Rewards account within 30 days of your registration date.

Caesars Rewards allows you to earn Reward Credits through casino gaming. Those, in turn, can be used at over 50 Caesars destinations worldwide.

Once a member, here’s how you can accumulate more points online:

Earn at least 1 Reward Credit for every $5 in slot play.

Earn 1 Reward Credit for every $25 wagered on table games.

Earn 10 Reward Credits for every $100 wagered on straight sportsbook bets, 20 Credits for every $100 wagered on parlays, and 1 Credit for every $3 wagered on horse racing bets.

Caesars Rewards also has different tier levels that allow you to earn more points as you earn a higher status.

User-Friendly Features to Caesars Palace App

Caesars Palace Online Casino is a well-rated mobile app. It has received a 4.5 star rating on the Apple iOS App Store with nearly 6,000 reviews.

The application is user friendly, with an easy search function to find your favorite game style or slot title.

It also offers up a variety of payment options that includes PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, online banking and more.

Along with the welcome bonus, Caesars Palace also offers regular promos, which includes leaderboard challenges.

Caesars Palace Online Casino also utilizes personalization on its app. Each time you log-in, you will see a “For You” tab that displays games you have played before, or similar titles the app thinks you might enjoy.