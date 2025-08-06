Bet365 Kansas Promo Code ELITE365: $150 Bonus, $1K Safety Net Now Available

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Sign up with the new bet365 Kansas promo code ELITE365 to claim a bonus or safety net. This is the latest sportsbook app to launch in the state, which means bettors have access to a welcome offer.

A $5 bet with the bet365 Kansas promo code will trigger a guaranteed $150 bonus. You can pass up this bonus to unlock a $1,000 first-bet safety net instead, which will cause a bonus refund following a loss.

The instant bonus has been the most popular choice in other states, and the offer we recommend to most new users. However, the safety net is great for those who want to make a hefty wager on a certain MLB matchup. Below, we look at the different games to choose from and the different perks of bet365 Sportsbook.

Click here to apply the bet365 Kansas promo code ELITE365. Snag a $150 bonus or begin with a $1,000 safety net.

MLB Games for the Bet365 Kansas Promo Code ELITE365

Bet365 Kansas Promo Code ELITE365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Daily SGP Boosts, Early Payout Bonuses, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By Elite Sports NY

Get in your initial bet as soon as possible when securing the $150 bonus. But if you’re using the safety net, browse through the different markets to find your favorite moneyline, hitting prop, pitching prop or total to make an aggressive bet.

Find odds for the Yankees vs. Rangers, Blue Jays vs. Rockies, Rays vs. Angels, Cardinals vs. Dodgers, Astros vs. Marlins, Royals vs. Red Sox, Brewers vs. Braves, White Sox vs. Mariners and Padres vs. Diamondbacks.

All these games also have parlay boosts. Select a matchup to find certain parlays with enhanced odds.

Bet365 Kansas Promo Code Guide: Signing Up on the New Betting App

Get a new sportsbook app in Kansas to gain access to more betting features and promotions. First, complete these steps to lock-in a welcome offer.

Follow the links on this page to use the bet365 Kansas promo code ELITE365. Provide your full name, email address and other basic information to verify your identity. Deposit $10+ into your account with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $5 bet to release a $150 bonus or use the safety net and wager up to $1,000.

The result of your opening $5 bet doesn’t matter when choosing the $150 bonus. But a loss with the safety net will result in a bonus bet, so you can make a bet of the same amount on a different game this week.

Odds Boosts for the PGA, WNBA, NFL

There are daily odds boosts for other sports, including golf and basketball. The app is available just in time for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and others will be competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship starting on Thursday.

Take this time to view odds boosts for NFL future bets. For example, the odds for the Lions to win it all have been increased to +1200.

Register here to use the best bet365 Kansas promo code ELITE365. Make your first $5 bet to redeem a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.





