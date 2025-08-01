Yankees release P Marcus Stroman, Cam Schlittler sticking around

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Marcus Stroman picked up the win in the New York Yankees’ 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, right as general manager Brian Cashman was in the thick of rebuilding the bullpen. The same bullpen the Yankees heavily leaned on as Stroman often labored just to complete five innings in his nine starts this season.

Who would have thought that after tossing five more en route to an important win, it would prove to be Stroman’s Yankee Stadium swan song?

Stroman, 34, was 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA for the Yankees this year. He signed a two-year, $37 million contract prior to last season and had an up-and-down year. Stroman did not make a single playoff appearance for the Yankees during their World Series run either.

In turn, this means general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have made their choice. Out with Marcus Stroman, in with the returning Luis Gil and budding prospect Cam Schlittler. Gil debuts Sunday in Miami after a severe lat strain sidelined him early in spring training. The Yankees took their time in getting him healthy and can hopefully look forward to him pitching well down the stretch.

That’s the similar hope for Schlittler, at least in the regular season. The big righty throws gas and also has a decent slider and sweeper. The downside, of course, are the growing pains. Schlittler is still learning how to nick the corners with his breaking pitches and has thus leaned largely on his fastball, throwing it almost 57% of the time.

Picture the rotation in the playoffs: Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, Will Warren, and Cam Schlittler. That’s two dominant and crafty lefties at the top who have been a team’s ace before. Gil, if he’s healthy, should rack up plenty of strikeouts and hopefully has the walks under control. Warren’s in a good place despite his own growing pains, but can be trusted in a big game because his stuff plays. Schlittler, meanwhile, can become a secret weapon/long option out of the bullpen.

Certainly sounds a lot better than Marcus Stroman and hoping his BABIP doesn’t come back to bite him.

Love or hate the Yankees signing Stroman at all last year, the experiment was fun while it lasted. He grew up in Patchogue, Long Island and was clearly excited to don the pinstripes. He had some truly great games as a Yankee, including six innings of one-run ball against the Braves last month. Stroman also posted a 1.67 ERA in six starts in May of last season.

But the Yankees clearly want back in first place. Cashman and Boone can’t roll the dice on Stroman every four days if that’s the goal. He relies too much on ground balls and batters chasing his pitches that he can’t be trusted in relief work either.

Plus, it’s late enough in the season that it’s cheaper to just cut him now. Especially with Schlittler’s ceiling so high.