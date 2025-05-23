The New York Mets are in a bit of a downswing, having lost three of their last four ahead of a weekend series with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. LA hasn’t fared much better, having just been swept by the lowly Angels.

But even so, the Mets and Dodgers still met in the NLCS last year. It was a hard-fought six-game series. This is a mini-rivalry that dates all the way back to the ’80s, with various playoff meetings scattered throughout the years. Of course, this three-game set won’t be any exception.

For the Dodgers, it’s re-establishing momentum in what’s shaping up to be a tight NL West race. In the Mets’ case, it’s about reclaiming first place in the NL East, and playing the first of seven games against the Dodgers in the next two weeks.

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: Apple TV+

Run Line: Mets +1.5, O/ 8.5

Pitching Matchup: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 11.25 ERA) vs. Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.47 ERA). Canning continues his great start with the Mets against Kershaw, the future Hall of Famer literally emptying the tank at age 37. The big lefty missed the first six weeks of the season recovering from various injuries and was shelled in his debut on May 17. He allowed five runs on five hits in four innings with three walks and just two strikeouts in a no-decision.

In fairness to Kershaw, he has great career numbers versus the Mets. He’s 11-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 17 career starts, including a 1.85 mark at Citi Field. However, he’s still mostly a shell of a former ace who’s 30 career strikeouts away from 3,000.

X-Factor: Brandon Nimmo. The Mets’ current struggles are for one reason: the lineup is too top heavy. Worse yet, Juan Soto still hasn’t overcome his slow start, and the offense is basically Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso trading the baton between each other. Someone in the middle of the order needs to step up, and soon.

Enter Nimmo, a .304 lifetime hitter versus the Dodgers. He could use a hot streak since he’s only batting .213 on the year. His walk rate (BB%) has dipped almost four full points to 7.7%, and he’s also making less hard contact. No better time for him to break out than against a team he’s always hit well.

Prediction. If you’re browsing New York sports betting apps, this one should be a gimme. Roll the Mets run or money line, and definitely the over with the aging Kershaw pitching. Add a Pete Alonso or Francisco Lindor home run/hit parlay if you’re feeling aggressive. Either way, this should be a bounceback game for the Mets after losing two of three in Boston.