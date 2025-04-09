It’s been a rough few days for New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 5-0 loss at Detroit with food poisoning.

Speaking to reporters before Wednesday’s afternoon tilt, Bellinger explained it all. He was watching the men’s college basketball final on Monday night and ordered some buffalo wings from room service before getting sick in the middle of the night.

The wings that gave Cody Bellinger food poisoning were room service at the team hotel while he was watching the national championship game. Traditional bone-in. “They were good coming in,” he said, “but I woke up at 4 AM sweating … Was a rough morning.” — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 9, 2025

It clearly had an effect on the former MVP, who was acquired from the Cubs in December. Don’t expect Bellinger to visit the wing station at next year’s Super Bowl party.

“I will not eat wings for five years,” Bellinger quipped to Newsday‘s Erik Boland.

But let’s get to the real core issue here: Cody Bellinger, a star-level MLB player, ordered wings from hotel room service? Even in the nicest of hotels, that’s a rookie mistake. Every real sports fan knows that if you want quality wings, you find a local spot that actually knows what it’s doing.

We’ve all been there at least once. We get what’s usually great food from a place that isn’t necessarily known for making it, and pay for it later. Seriously, I’m still recovering both physically and emotionally from the cheeseburger at the Copley Place Westin in Boston.

But there’s the difference. Burgers are burgers. One in a handful of random hotels across the world can luck out and make an all-timer.

Hotel chicken wings, though? Not unless Gordon Ramsay himself is making them in front of you. Cody Bellinger has now learned that lesson the hard way.

Thankfully, he’s back in the lineup and batting third behind reigning MVP Aaron Judge. Bellinger has started slow, batting just .233 with one home run, but could bust out at any time. Picking him for a home run, RBI, or even total bases could make some money on New York sports betting.