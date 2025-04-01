The Yankees have been high on Will Warren for a long time. So long, in fact, that he’s getting the ball against Corbin Burnes and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday after a forgettable 2024.

Warren, 25, struggled mightily throughout last season, registering a 10.32 ERA. He was 0-3 in seven games (six starts) and was no better in Triple-A, where he posted a 5.91 ERA despite a respectable 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9). Still, a 4.93 FIP in the majors implied that Warren could indeed keep up in MLB…if he could limit his baserunners.

Fast forward to Luis Gil going down with a shoulder injury, and Warren suddenly found himself in the rotation. He pitched quite well in the Grapefruit League too. His 5.09 ERA is the result of, essentially, a rough finish in camp.

Otherwise, Will Warren’s improvement has already drawn comparisons to former Yankee Michael King’s a couple of years ago. King went from a simple thrower to an ace-caliber arm both in the rotation and bullpen. Warren, by comparison, has better command of his sinker and changeup, and is also re-incorporating his curveball.

Body language is also key. Catcher Austin Wells told the Post that Warren has “a little more control of himself” and is “aware of what makes him good.”

So where does that leave Will Warren ahead of his first real chance at sticking in the Yankees’ rotation? Arizona is no slouch, just two years removed from an NL Pennant. Burnes, a former Cy Young winner, has a 1.42 ERA in three starts versus the Bronx Bombers. Sure enough, DraftKings has the Yankees at +1.5 (-185, -115 moneyline) ahead of the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

All Warren can do is trust his pitches and have faith that his lineup keeps the torpedo bats swinging big.