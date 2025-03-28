Thursday, March 27 marked Day 1 of Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

The star outfielder’s first day at his new job didn’t go as planned. Not only did the Mets lose to the Astros 3-1, but Soto was the final out when he swung at a Josh Hader slider out of the zone.

Josh Hader strikes out Juan Soto to end the game pic.twitter.com/B86sSkzf6D — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 27, 2025

“Obviously, I would have preferred to win,” Soto said following the game, then emphasizing that he still enjoyed his experience with his new team.

Those on social media, however, weren’t as kind. Yankees fans bursting with schadenfreude led the charge, with actor and Brooklynite Nick Turturro leading the way.

SOTO CHASED BALL 4 TO END THE GAME A LITTLE MALOOKI HA GUY!!! pic.twitter.com/hS5aJnUsJ3 — Big Nick Turturro (@NickTurturro1) March 27, 2025

Granted, New York fans are merciless, but even this was rough for social media.

“Juan Soto strikes out and the Mets lose!” Me: pic.twitter.com/ixa3X0VNwx — Jake Montgomery (@JakeMontgomery_) March 27, 2025

Juan Soto strikes out. Mets lose. Yankees win. pic.twitter.com/DauhiylJ1k — Mily (@DayDreamThis) March 27, 2025

Juan Soto is officially a New York Met 💪 https://t.co/dNqJSJP8hy pic.twitter.com/Io05B30vGq — Avi (@NYsportSufferer) March 27, 2025

Juan Soto disappointed with Mets apathetic approach after loss to Astros: “He told Lindor that Aaron Judge doesn’t allow music when you lose,” sources tell NYP Sports pic.twitter.com/9A8UHDk7dX — New York Porch Sports (@nyporchsport) March 28, 2025

Juan Soto has Yankee fans happy the Astros won a game I never thought I’d see the day — Matt (@HoodieGleyber) March 27, 2025

Not even WFAN was a safe place for Juan Soto. Early Friday morning, host and Mets fan (and former Jets QB) Boomer Esiason had the ultimate hot take after just one game:

Juan Soto is not a needle mover.

Boomer says Juan Soto is not a “needle mover,” and the Mets “way overpaid” 😳@WFANmornings pic.twitter.com/q8W6bz6mpG — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 28, 2025

Look, a lot of this is just white noise. Nobody hits the panic button after one game faster than New Yorkers, Mets fans especially.

But Juan Soto assumed this risk when he left a team fresh off a World Series appearance for one that kinda sorta might be almost there. Sign with the Mets, expect to play like one every so often.