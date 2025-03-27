The New York Yankees kicked off their Opening Day series with the Milwaukee Brewers in style. Austin Wells, the first Yankees catcher to bat leadoff on Day, and took two quick balls from righty Freddy Peralta.

Cue a predictable 2-0 fastball, and Wells launched it 348 feet at 103.7 mph for a solo home run. And in typical short porch fashion, this is only a home run in Yankee Stadium!

Well(s) that was quick 💥 The first #OpeningDay home run comes off the bat of Austin Wells 💪 pic.twitter.com/0HZ3tGk6cj — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025

One inning later, Anthony Volpe made it 2-0 with a solo shot of his own. His traveled 373 feet.

New York leads Milwaukee 2-1 in the third inning following Vinny Capra’s home run.