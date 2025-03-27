Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees kicked off their Opening Day series with the Milwaukee Brewers in style. Austin Wells, the first Yankees catcher to bat leadoff on Day, and took two quick balls from righty Freddy Peralta.

Cue a predictable 2-0 fastball, and Wells launched it 348 feet at 103.7 mph for a solo home run. And in typical short porch fashion, this is only a home run in Yankee Stadium!

One inning later, Anthony Volpe made it 2-0 with a solo shot of his own. His traveled 373 feet.

New York leads Milwaukee 2-1 in the third inning following Vinny Capra’s home run.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

