One year after finishing last in the NL Central, the next Pittsburgh Pirates breakthrough may be coming.

The Buccos, despite finishing last and 17 games out of first in 2024, still won 76 games. They weren’t a good team, but certainly weren’t awful. They matched their win total from 2023, their highest since 2018.

But more importantly, the 2024 season finally saw the Pirates’ eventual vision rise to the surface. The plan is strong pitching and hungry hitters. Pittsburgh’s lineup still has a lot of growing to do and the pitching staff ranked 20th with a 4.15 ERA.

Does this mean the Pirates are a lock to go from worst to first? Of course not. The NL Central is competitive this year and the team still has some question marks and holes to fill.

However, if there’s a sleeper team to watch in the Central, it’s the Pirates.

Greatest Addition: Tommy Pham. Say what you want about Pham’s personality. The man is a natural spark plug who knows how to fire up a clubhouse. Pham appeared in 93 games with the White Sox, Cardinals, and Royals last year and managed to hit .248 with nine homers as a backup outfielder. Pham was also on the Royals’ playoff roster and hit .455 in KC’s ALDS loss to the Yankees.

Now 36, Pham figures to be a Pirates lineup regular whenever a lefty is on the mound. He’s a net negative in the field, but Andrew McCutchen’s presence means Pham likely draws some starts in left. If he can keep his OPS above .700 and be a positive rally guy in the clubhouse, he’ll be worth the $4 million.

Greatest Loss: Aroldis Chapman. The Cuban Missile is back for his age-37 season, but sadly not in the Steel City. Chapman signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox after posting a 3.79 ERA and 14 saves with the Pirates in 2024. However, his expected ERA (xERA) and FIP were 2.98 and 3.04.

Chapman also hit 101 mph on his fastball in his first spring game with Boston, even though he still struggles with walks. But that’s just the nature of strikeout closers like Chapman. He’s normally a two-pitch pitcher who usually only has one working on a given night. The only difference is he now throws a sinker alongside his four-seamer and slider.

His departure leaves the Pirates without a reliable strikeout artist in the bullpen.

Greatest Strength: Resilient front office. Ben Cherington deserves a medal for how much he has accomplished in Pittsburgh despite zero playoff appearances. The Pirates have, under his watch, developed some excellent young players and an envious pitching staff. Paul Skenes brings the velocity, Jared Jones brings the crafty breaking pitches, and Mitch Keller has the stuff.

Not bad considering how Cherington is given next to no money to put towards payroll. Remember that despite being good at player development in Boston, it was high-priced players like Pablo Sandoval and Rick Porcello underperforming that sunk him.

In Pittsburgh, by comparison, Cherington has been forced to focus internally almost entirely. It’s made him a better executive, plain and simple. Maybe if the team actually wins, he’ll be given an actual payroll budget next season.

Greatest Weakness: Bob Nutting. Some things never change, like Nutting being the Pirates’ greatest weakness. The man simply puts no money into his team and is happy to collect the paycheck regardless of record. Pittsburgh’s payroll is currently about $75 million, about $10 million less than last season’s.

How do you get an owner to care when he takes pictures with fans sporting “Sell the Team” shirts? Does Nutting think his Pirates will just finally click one year and then dominate all the way to the World Series? Baseball no longer works like that.

You’d think his team being in its strongest position in years would motivate Bob Nutting to invest more in it. Apparently not.

Are the Pittsburgh Pirates playoff-bound in 2025? They certainly have the arms to get there. What the Pirates really need to happen is their lineup to perform consistently and post a collective wRC+ above 100 for the first time since 2014. That means Ke’Bryan Hayes getting back in form and Oneil Cruz cutting his strikeout rate. Bat-to-ball enthusiast Nick Gonzales is also due a breakout year.

The NL Central figures to be a competitive arena too, so a hot start is key. These Pirates can be anything from a division champion to a Wild Card team to missing the playoffs. The talent is there on both sides. The hitters just have to show it.