The New York Yankees finally got the memo and changed a longstanding policy: Players may now have “well-groomed beards” following a team-wide facial hair ban since 1976.

Team owner Hal Steinbrenner announced the decision via a statement:

Statement from Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner on the alteration of Yankees facial hair policy: pic.twitter.com/UdEuAg3gZy — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 21, 2025

The no-beard policy was first instituted by The Boss himself, Hal’s father George Steinbrenner. It didn’t matter if other players across the league had beards, well-trimmed or not. If you were a New York Yankee, it was clean mustache or nothing. Even veteran backup catcher Sal Fasano pushed the envelope with a half- handlebar during his brief Yankees tenure.

And just think of all the other Yankees unfortunately forced to go beardless. Johnny Damon went from looking like a Woodstock roadie to your garden variety suburban dad. Reggie Jackson traded California cool for New York trim. What if Derek Jeter grew a beard at some point?

Moreover, which Yankees will be the first to sport a clean lumberjack look? Cody Bellinger? Carlos Rodon? Maybe even Aaron Judge will get involved.

Except, this is only half the battle. Now that the Yankees are allowing facial hair, why not go one step further and allow long haircuts?

We already mentioned Damon and the long locks he sported in Boston. But it also wasn’t long ago that former outfield prospect Clint Frazier was forced to cut his ginger mane and stirred some drama. Why not kill two birds with one stone and let the Yankees enter the 21st century with both feet?

In the meantime, fans should get rightfully excited. Whichever newly bearded Yankee rakes this year, expect Yankee Stadium to be packed with fans wearing fake facial hair.

But more importantly, does this mean Hal will grow a beard himself in solidarity? Stay tuned.