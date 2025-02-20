The New York Yankees have extended manager Aaron Boone through the 2027 season, the team announced Thursday.

Boone’s contract was set to expire after this season, so his lame duck status is gone. The extension is well-deserved after Boone led the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009. New York lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games and, per usual, Boone’s bullpen management was questioned.

Just the same, Aaron Boone has achieved unprecedented success with the Yankees. The first-time manager was hired to succeed Joe Girardi in 2018 and owns a 603-429 record. That’s good for seventh on the Yankees’ all-time manager wins list, a mere 307 behind Girardi at No. 6.

Needless to say, for all his faults and sometimes frustrating “aw shucks” demeanor, Boone has proven himself and more as the Yankees’ skipper. Through player injuries, underperformance, and disappointment, he hasn’t yet had a losing season in the Bronx.

But at only two years, this extension also puts Boone on notice. The Yankees won the AL Pennant not only thanks to a second MVP season from team captain Aaron Judge, but a breakout contract year from star outfielder Juan Soto. Now that Soto has signed with the crosstown rival Mets, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner’s message is clear:

Prove you can win big without him.

Of course, the Yankees just didn’t leave Boone to wing it in the wind. He’s been set up for success in several ways. Big lefty Max Fried will be a secondary ace behind Gerrit Cole. The Cody Bellinger trade gives Judge some protection in the lineup. “Nasty” Nestor Cortes was traded to Milwaukee for All-Star closer Devin Williams.

Boone earned this extension. Now, let him earn another one.