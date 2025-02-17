The 2025 Major League Baseball season is knocking on the door, a new season with new beginnings. Players will debut, retire, get moved, and go through the usual roller coaster of the 162-game season.

And, like every season, this isn’t just another year at the office for some players. For far too many, every season is treated as a “make or break” year, a “last shot” of sorts. Players who have the talent, but have to work a little extra harder to prove themselves. Be it injuries, bad luck, or a mix of everything, a different group is under the microscope from spring training to the final out of the World Series.

That isn’t to say these players are on the chopping block once spring training games start. In fact, almost all have guaranteed spots on their respective teams’ Opening Day rosters.

But if the stat sheets aren’t kind to these players in 2025, they may find themselves calling a moving fan by 2026.

Athletics: Lawrence Butler, OF

It’s not so much a make or break year for Butler as the pressure is on him to prove his 2024 was for real. The second-year outfielder broke out with 24 home runs, an .807 OPS, and a strong wRC+ of 130. It’s also worth noting that the A’s wrote some uncharacteristically big checks this offseason. Butler’s teammate Brent Rooker got a $60 million extension after a 39-homer campaign in 2024, and righty Luis Severino signed a $67 million deal in free agency. Butler could be next for some big bucks if he keeps swinging the hot bat.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Jake McCarthy, OF

Last year was McCarthy’s first full season proper, and he hit an above average .285 with a 110 wRC+. The problem is McCarthy’s hard contact has dipped three years in a row, and the Snakes are loaded with outfielders. Between hitting only eight home runs last year and Corbin Carroll’s sophomore slump, Jake McCarthy needs a power breakout lest he want to be sent to the bench.

Atlanta Braves: Sean Murphy, C

The Braves liked Murphy so much when they traded for him in 2023, that they gave him a six-year extension almost immediately. Murphy answered with a career season and being the National League’s starting catcher at the All-Star Game. Sadly, injuries hampered Murphy in ’24 and he hit a meager .193 in 72 games. One bad year does not equal a make-or-break season, but the money attached makes Murphy an exception. Especially with No. 5 prospect Drake Baldwin knocking on the door.

Baltimore Orioles: Greyson Rodriguez, SP

If there was any time for Rodriguez to establish himself as the Orioles’ reliable ace, it’s now. Baltimore has everything going for them as a contender, except a strong pitching staff. Rodriguez pitched to a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts last year, but struggled with shoulder trouble and only pitched 116.2 innings. The middle of the rotation is his ceiling unless he pitches at least 150 innings this season.

Boston Red Sox: Brayan Bello, SP

Bello, on the whole, has been fine. His innings have gone up in each of his three seasons and his control is also improving. Where Bello hasn’t improved is run prevention, with a 4.42 career ERA and 4.14 FIP. A poor-fielding infield has never helped him, but the Red Sox play in the AL East. Bello’s fourth season could mark his last stand in Beantown unless he takes a significant step forward.

Chicago Cubs: Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

This was a tough one as the Cubs have undergone significant roster turnover this offseason and everyone on the roster has a fairly clean slate. Even Crow-Armstrong, who posted a 2.7 WAR in his first full season. Except most of that was due to Crow-Armstrong’s glove, with his +16 Fielding Run Value (FRV) and +11 defensive runs saved (DRS). He only hit .237 and struck out too much while not walking nearly enough, so he really needs a big year with the bat with prospect Kevin Alcantara nipping at his heels in the minors.

Chicago White Sox: Luis Robert Jr.

A six-year, $50 million contract later, and Robert has played in exactly 467 games for the ChiSox. Even if you factor in his debuting during the shortened COVID season in 2020, the man’s health is a constant issue. Robert’s 38-home run breakout year in 2023 was a mirage, and he managed just 100 games in ’24. Struggling again this season means potentially losing up to $40 million in club options, and potentially more on the free agent market.

Cincinnati Reds: Noelvi Marte, IF

The Reds thought they had a future star infielder in Marte when they acquired him from the Mariners for staff ace Luis Castillo in 2022, and Marte answered by batting .316 during a cup of coffee with Cincy the following year. Cue an 80-game PED suspension in 2024, and Marte fell off a cliff. He hit just .210 with an awful .549 in just 66 games, and will likely compete with returning former top prospect Matt McClain for playing time. He might have no choice but to come out of the gate hot in spring training games and just hope for the best.

Cleveland Guardians: Triston McKenzie, SP

It’s been a rough two years for McKenzie, whose blazing fastball and slow curve are a sight to witness when he’s at his best. Unfortunately for him, elbow trouble limited him to four starts in 2023, and an overall bad 2024 saw him banished to Triple-A in July. McKenzie never made it back from the minors and Cleveland has deep pitching, so don’t be shocked if he’s pitching for his literal job in spring training. He’s still only 27 and can hopefully right the ship in time.

Colorado Rockies: Kris Bryant, RF

A man who is an All-Star, World Series champion, and former MVP is worth a seven-year, $182 million deal, right? The Rockies sure thought so when they signed Bryant to that contract three years ago. The former Cubs star has since appeared in only 159 games as a Rockie, batting a clean .250 with a paltry 17 home runs. He has four years left on his deal with a full no-trade clause. German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela are expensive pitchers coming back from injuries, but they’re each off the books fairly soon. Anything short of a return to All-Star form in 2025 makes Bryant an albatross.

Detroit Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 1B

The Tigers drafted Torkelson with the first overall pick out of Arizona State in 2020, and then made the mistake of rushing him to the majors two years later. Torkelson, who hit 30 home runs in his sole full minor league season, struggled as a rookie and hit .203 with eight longballs in 110 games. He was better in 2023 and hit 31 while upping his batting average to .233. But Torkelson regressed in 2024 and was ultimately sent to the minors. Colt Keith moving to first base not only puts Torkelson on notice, but makes it loud and clear that he’s now a simple platoon bat.

Houston Astros: Lance McCullers Jr., SP

This one is pretty self-explanatory: McCullers hasn’t pitched since his forgettable start in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. Worse yet, he won’t be ready for Opening Day. Houston would love a healthy McCullers soon, especially with how different the Astros’ pitching staff is this season. Justin Verlander is gone for good and Cristian Javier is recovering from Tommy John surgery. McCullers’ veteran presence alongside Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown could bring some stability to the staff, especially with the AL West up for grabs.

Kansas City Royals: Kyle Wright, SP

What a weird story Wright’s is. A former Top 10 pick who only managed 21 games and a 6.56 ERA through his first four seasons, then randomly broke out with a 21-win year in 2022. Then, the injuries and ineffectiveness returned and a shoulder injury basically cost him the next two seasons. The trade to KC is a fresh start, and they develop pitchers well. A change of scenery could be all it takes for Wright to find his stride on the mound.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim: Jo Adell, OF

Remeber when Adell was a top Angels prospect who was supposed to form a 1-2 punch alongside Mike Trout? Neither do we. Adell bounced back and forth between the majors and minors since debuting in 2020 and finally played a full season last year. He hit 20 home runs, but only hit .207 and was also a liability in the field. He’s still only 25, but this might well be Adell’s last hurrah in Orange County.

Los Angeles Dodgers: James Outman, OF

The defending World Series champions are so for a reason: They aren’t afraid to bench guys extensively during a slump. This happened to Outman last season. He hit 23 homers and finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, then struggled last year before being sent to the minors. He hit .147 with only four home runs in the majors last year, and the Dodgers don’t have a clear spot for him. Thus, it’s big spring or bust for James Outman.

Miami Marlins: Ryan Weathers, SP

Weathers finally found himself with the Marlins last year and had a 3.55 ERA before missing three months with a finger injury. He finished with a 3.63 mark in 16 starts, so all eyes will be on him to stay healthy in 2025. Shedding 20 pounds in the offseason will help, as should his improved pitch selection. Weathers is also eligible for salary arbitration next year, so a successful season could also equal some big money.

Milwaukee Brewers: Brandon Woodruff, SP

The big righty owns a 3.10 ERA in seven seasons, all with the Brew Crew. He missed all of last year with shoulder surgery, but it didn’t matter. Milwaukee won 93 games and allowed six fewer runs than in 2023. Woodruff is expected to be back in the rotation at some point this season, and it’s also his contract year. We’ll soon see if he has plenty left in the tank or if his surgery was the beginning of the end.

Minnesota: Royce Lewis, 3B

Lewis just can’t catch a break. He tore his ACL on the cusp of his MLB debut in 2021, then tore it again after debuting the following year. Cue more knee rehab and other soft tissue injuries, and Lewis has only played 152 games in three years. He has, however, hit five career grand slams and shown prowess with the bat. When healthy, of course. He’s in his arbitration years now, so Lewis needs that elusive full season to stay off of the non-tender radar a year from now.

New York Mets: Kodai Senga, SP

It might seem unfair to hold one injury-riddled season against Senga, but he still only managed four appearances. Furthermore, three of those four were in playoff games. There’s just too much time and money invested in the man behind the Ghost Fork to turn in another down year. He doesn’t need to post shutdown ace numbers, but his best ability in Flushing will be his availability.

New York Yankees: Anthony Volpe, SS

Having a Gold Glove shortstop always helps a team, but it’s time Volpe figured things out with the bat. He raised his batting average to .243 from .209 as a rookie, but his home runs dipped from 21 to 12. Volpe really has no choice but to try and figure it all out in 2025 and hopefully give teammate Aaron Judge some protection. If not, the Yankees had better hope No. 3 and 4 prospects George Lombard Jr. and Roderick Arias develop fast.

Philadelphia Phillies: Bryson Stott, 2B

Stott has had a sandwich career thus far: One decent season between two subpar ones. At his best, he has 15-20 home run potential with a reliable glove at second base. At worst, he’s a streaky, lefty-hitting version of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but with more power. Stott has since said a sore elbow affected his swing last year, but he’s about to enter his arbitration years. A quick start could be enough to let No. 1 prospect Aidan Miller take his time in the minors.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B

Ongoing back problems have kept Hayes from being a potential All-Star third baseman. He performed well despite them in 2023, including a career-best 15 home runs, but regressed to a pitiful 59 wRC+ last year. Hayes is one of the few homegrown Pirates to sign an extension and is owed $37 million from now through 2032. He’ll need to stay on the field and off the injured list while hitting plenty of home runs. Otherwise, he’s the odd man out among Pittsburgh’s infield surplus.

San Diego Padres: Xander Bogaerts, SS

You never want to see a name as big as Bogaerts’ on a list like this, especially three years into an 11-year, $280 million deal. But Bogaerts’ wRC+ dipped from 119 to 95 in the span of a year, and he’s hit-or-miss in the field. He’s already 32 with an immovable contract, so the Padres may have to move key arms like Dylan Cease and Michael King to if they need to shed money. Bogaerts really has no choice but to regain at least some of his power stroke this season, even with the job security.

San Francisco Giants: Robbie Ray, SP

It’s easy to forget that Ray is a former Cy Young winner, with Toronto in 2021. That earned him a $115 million deal with the Mariners, who last year traded him to the Giants to reacquire Mitch Haniger. Ray was recovering from Tommy John surgery at the time and returned to post a 4.70 ERA in seven starts. Now that he’s past the recovery stage, Ray is still young at 33 and with two years left on his deal. If he can avoid arm trouble, he could wind up a secondary ace pitching behind Logan Webb.

Seattle Mariners: JP Crawford, SS

Crawford would love to forget his 2024 season, and who could blame him? He dealt with oblique and finger injuries en route to an awful 89 wRC+ after posting a career high 138 in 2023. Crawford hit just .202 last year and is signed through 2026, so the Mariners would love for him to find the stroke that saw him mash 19 home runs two years ago. Prospects Colt Emerson and Cole Young (Nos. 1 and 2) just aren’t ready yet.

St. Louis Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF

At a healthy 6’6″, 250 pounds, Walker certainly looks like a legitimate power threat. He flashed some of this potential with 19 home runs as a rookie in 2023. But in 2024, Walker’s bat disappeared and he hit .201 while being demoted to Triple-A twice. He’ll get another shot in spring training, but don’t be surprised if rebuilding St. Louis moves off of him quckly if he slumps.

Tampa Bay Rays: Josh Lowe, OF

Lowe was instrumental in the Rays’ making the playoffs in 2023, batting .292 and slugging 20 home runs with a 130 wRC+. Injuries limited him to 105 games last season, and Lowe only managed ten home runs. Again, it’s not often that one bad year makes someone trade bait, but these are the Rays. They’re renting their home stadium from the Yankees for the foreseeable future and Lowe is on the cusp of arbitration. He’ll need to perform well and early to keep his name out of trade talks.

Texas Rangers: Jacob deGrom, SP

Jacob deGrom: 36 years old and we’ll never know just how good he could have been because of all the injuries. The lanky righty missed most of the last two seasons undergoing and recovering from Tommy John surgery, but has a 2.41 ERA and 1.74 FIP in nine Texas starts. Now, the Rangers are expecting a healthy deGrom to get them back to the World Series. He turns 37 in June, earns $40 million this year, and has $115 million left on his contract. It’s put-up-or-shut-up time for the two-time Cy Young winner.

Toronto Blue Jays: George Springer, OF/DH

Springer still has some pop in his bat, but his age is starting to show at 35. He hit .220 with 19 home runs in Toronto last year and posted a sub-100 wRC+ for the first time in his career. Springer isn’t in danger of losing his spot in the lineup, but his slugging percentage has dropped in each of his four years in Toronto. We’ll soon see if he can muster that something extra in what will be a long, long year at the Rogers Centre.

Washington Nationals: Stone Garrett, OF/DH

Garrett showed some power potential in 89 games with the Nats in 2023, but broke his leg trying for a leaping catch at Yankee Stadium. He missed all but two games of 2024, but hit a home run in his first game back. Odds are he’ll be bench depth for the Nationals this season, but all it takes is one hot streak. Remember, the Nationals operate by always having a little bit of everything and trimming the fat as necessary. Garrett has the chance to play past his injury once and for all, so let’s see him prove it.