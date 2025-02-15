The Kansas City Royals have extended left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans, proving that last year’s Wild Card run was no fluke.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Ragans has signed a three-year deal worth $13.25 million. Better yet for KC, the deal only covers his first two arbitration years. They’ll have another opportunity to extend him down the road.

Ragans, 27, was traded to the Royals from Texas in 2024 and broke out in his first full season in the rotation last year. He went 11-9 with a 3.24 ERA and 2.99 FIP. He struck out 223 hitters in 186.1 innings, and his 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) led the American League. This was enough for Ragans to finish fourth in AL Cy Young voting.

And in the meantime, the Royals can look forward to Cole Ragans and teammate Seth Lugo (another Cy Young finalist) anchoring Kansas City’s rotation. The AL Central might very well be the Royals’ to lose in 2025. Clinching it means the pitching showing up and showing out like it did last year, finishing eighth in team ERA at 3.76.

Ragans, needless to say, is in the running to start Opening Day fresh off this new contract. His deadly fastball-changeup combo is complemented with the occasional slider, cutter, or knuckle curve. Cole Ragans also did a good job maintaining velocity, averaging 95.1 mph on his fastball.

All this to say that Royals general manager J.J. Piccolo clearly wants another taste of October. Remember, the Royals won the 2015 World Series on the back of strong pitching and timely hitting. The team was a Wild Card last year, but imagine what could have been if Vinnie Pasquantino wasn’t fresh off a thumb injury.

The Kansas City Royals are determined to be playoff regulars again. Extending Cole Ragans, even to a ridiculously team-friendly deal, is the first step towards that.