One long, almost interminable offseason later, Pete Alonso’s free agency has come to an end. The All-Star first baseman is returning to the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal as reported by several sources.

Pete Alonso’s deal with the New York Mets, which is pending physical, is for two years and includes an opt-out after the first season. He’ll make $30 million this year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 6, 2025

Mets sign Pete Alonso — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 6, 2025

Alonso just turned 30 and has spent all of his seven seasons with the Mets. He quickly established himself as a dominant power bat in Queens, setting a record with 53 home runs in his rookie year. Though streaky, he’s a reliable pure power bat who hits his home runs and takes his walks to compensate for the strikeouts.

And even so, this was a disappointing offseason by both Alonso and his agent Scott Boras’ collective standard. Boras was expecting a lengthy contract worth at or about $200 million, and Alonso got what essentially amounts to a one-year “prove it” deal if he opts out after the season.

As we’ve discussed, Pete Alonso hasn’t gotten that big big contract for one reason: he’s a terrible fielder. He also swings and misses too often. His batting average either rides the Mendoza line or hovers around .250.

But it looks like the Mets will cap an overall strong offseason by bringing their beloved slugger home. Between poaching Juan Soto and Clay Holmes from the crosstown rival Yankees and re-signing Sean Manaea? New York is ready to make some noise in the NL East.

Pete Alonso would love to make some noise himself in 2025. Again, he can opt out of his deal in a year if he performs well and maybe get that lengthy, lucrative deal he wants. If he can improve his fielding, all the better.