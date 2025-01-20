The Toronto Blue Jays have signed switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander to a five-year, $90 million deal. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi was first with the news.

Anthony Santander and Blue Jays are in agreement pending physical, sources say. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 20, 2025

Santander debuted with the Orioles in 2017 and has spent his entire career in Baltimore. He only hit .235 last season, but mashed a career-high 44 home runs with an even better 102 RBI. His wRC+ was a solid 129, and any struggles can be attributed to a meager .225 batting average on balls in play (BABIP).

It is now likely the 30-year-old will end up in one of the Blue Jays’ corner outfield spots, or maybe even the DH spot. His bat is strong, but his glove is another story. Santander has a -3 career defensive runs saved (DRS) in the outfield. His outs above average (OAA) are even worse at -13.

But at the end of the day, Anthony Santander does not help the Blue Jays gain any ground in the AL East. In fact, in the long run, it may even be a step backward.

Let’s make one thing crystal clear: Anthony Santander is a good fit in Toronto’s lineup. He’ll probably slot in right between Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Three bats all capable of changing a game with one swing.

Except offense isn’t the Blue Jays’ greatest need. Them ranking 23rd in runs scored last year was largely because an injured Bichette only managed four home runs in 81 games. Toronto’s regular bug-a-boo has been a lack of reliable pitching across the organization.

Consider the team’s rotation. Kevin Gausman is the ace, but he and fellow righty Chris Bassitt are respectively 34 and 35 years old. Jose Berríos is streaky, and we still don’t know what to expect from Yariel Rodriguez or Bowden Francis. Alek Manoah is recovering from Tommy John, and there’s no imminent help coming from the minors anytime soon.

And yet, instead of dipping into the farm system and trying to trade for an arm, Toronto adds yet another bat. Why develop pitching when you can just outslug the competition, right?

All in all, Santander will do well in Toronto. He’s durable, has a good eye for the strike zone, and the power speaks for itself.

He does not, however, make the Blue Jays a threat in the AL East.