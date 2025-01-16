Baseball’s offseason moves along and we are now officially less than a month away from pitchers and catchers reporting on February 11!

And yet, it seems there’s still so much to do in the offseason. The biggest name on the international market since Yoshinobu Yamamoto last year remains unsigned, but has narrowed down his choices. Another MLB superstar could begrudgingly head home in free agency after a disappointing winter.

And, of course, key free agents like infielder Ha-Seong Kim, Anthony Santander, and even Alex Bregman remain on the open market.

What does it all mean? Let’s dive inside.

Roki Sasaki chooses finalists

One of three MLB teams’ pitching staffs is about to get a lot stronger. Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki, formerly of Nippon Professional Baseball’s (NPB) Chiba Lotte Marines, has narrowed his list of potential new teams to three. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the three teams are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays. Additionally, multiple sources report the Dodgers and Padres actively trying to add to their international bonus money pools.

Let’s be clear, only two of these teams are serious contenders. The Blue Jays will probably get a courtesy meeting, but they need to focus more on why they can’t develop their own pitching rather than sign Sasaki.

Los Angeles and San Diego make sense for several reasons. The Dodgers are the defending World Series champs and have deep ties to Japan. Just ask reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani, who was instrumental in the team signing Yamamoto last offseason.

On the other hand, San Diego has Japanese veteran Yu Darvish, with whom Sasaki is reportedly close. Moreover, the Dodgers’ pitching staff is so deep that Roki Sasaki would practically be the fifth starter in 2025. In San Diego, he could work his way up to ace status quickly. Thus, get ready for SoCal Sasaki in some capacity once he makes his MLB decision.

Yankees shopping Stroman

The New York Yankees have a strong pitching staff headed into 2025, so strong that veteran righty Marcus Stroman is the odd man out. Stroman signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the Yankees last winter and went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 30 games (29 starts).

Now, as Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports, the situation isn’t so clear. Will the Yankees move Stroman and his $18.3 million salary for next year, or keep him as a mop-up man/injury insurance?

There’s really no telling how this will play out, though Kuty predicts Stroman will be moved during spring training. Bob Nightengale at USA Today reported the Yankees are actively shopping the righty, who had a 5.98 ERA post-All-Star Break and did not appear in the playoffs.

The Post’s Jon Heyman adds that New York is willing to include money in a deal. However, Stroman’s deal also includes an $18.3 million option for 2026 if he pitches 150 innings in ’25.

Knowing Brian Cashman and New York’s need for an infielder, odds are Stroman is traded within the next month.

Pete staying put?

Poor Pete Alonso. The hard-slugging first baseman mashed 226 home runs in his first six MLB seasons, all with the New York Mets, and his free agent market has proved meager. We recently discussed potential reasons why.

However, there finally seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. The Post reports both Alonso and the Mets are working towards a three-year deal with opt-outs, but remain far apart on money. So much for that Prince Fielder payday, right?

The ball is in Alonso’s court at this point. Spring training is next month and the long-term deal he and agent Scott Boras hoped for just isn’t there. It’s short-term or bust, barring a miracle.

Pete Alonso wants to get paid, but it’s almost time to play. Expect a decision soon. More likely than not, he stays in Queens.