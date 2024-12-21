The New York Yankees have signed former MVP and seven-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Jack Curry of the YES Network reported the deal is for one year, while ESPN’s Jeff Passan added it was worth $12.5 million.

Paul Goldschmidt will sign a 1-year deal with the Yankees. The 37-year old has won 4 Gold Gloves and was the 2022 MVP. While he had a .716 OPS with 22 HRs & 65 RBI last year, he had solid numbers vs LHP and also performed better in the second half. Savvy, short-term signing. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) December 21, 2024

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $12.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Goldschmidt adds a strong veteran bat to deepen the Yankees’ lineup. First on the news was @JackCurryYES. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2024

Paul Goldschmidt struggled through the worst season of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024. He hit a career-worst .245 with 22 home runs, 65 RBI, and a career-low .716 OPS. Goldschmidt, who owns a career defensive runs saved (DRS) of +59, also turned in his worst defensive season since his rookie year. His DRS in 2024, just two years after winning an MVP in his age-34 season, was exactly zero.

However, as much as #YankeesTwitter (No, Elon, it is not X, so stop trying) gears up to hate the move, it’s actually not terrible. Paul Goldschmidt, even dragging through a bad season, still hit .295 against lefties last year compared to .230 versus righties. Goldschmidt also hit .271 after the All-Star Break.

Sounds like an ideal platoon situation with lefty-hitting rookie first baseman Ben Rice, doesn’t it?

Yes, there are concerns with the Yankees signing Paul Goldschmidt. Even with his positive finish last season, he’s still 37 years old and on the back nine of his career. Plus, his struggles last year were largely to his walk rate (BB%) dropping five-and-a-half points to 7.2% and his strikeout rate (K%) increasing three points to 26.5%.

A hitter who needs to increase his walks and chase pitches less? And now with the Yankees, who walked the most and chased the least of all teams last year? Hitting coach James Rowson knows exactly what to do with Goldschmidt.

Most importantly, signing with the Yankees gives Paul Goldschmidt a great shot at winning. New York are the defending American League champions, just lost Juan Soto, and are still the likely favorites to win the pennant. He’ll have more bounce in his step in the Bronx compared to the free-falling St. Louis Cardinals.