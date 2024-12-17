The New York Yankees have made their first lineup-boosting move since losing Juan Soto to the rival Mets in free agency.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Bronx Bombers are acquiring former MVP Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. New York will send right-handed reliever Cody Poteet to Chicago to complete the deal. The Cubs will also send $5 million to New York, helping cover Bellinger’s $27.5 million salary for 2025.

BREAKING: OF/1B Cody Bellinger has been traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN. Bellinger, 29, is a former MVP and has two years remaining on his contract with an opt-out after 2025. Yankees continue to be aggressive post-Juan Soto. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 17, 2024

Cody Bellinger hasn’t yet put on the pinstripes, but is already part of the Yankees family. His father, Clay, was a super-utility player in New York for three years. The 29-year-old Cody, meanwhile, came up with the Dodgers in 2017 and slugged 39 homers en route to being named National League Rookie of the Year.

Though Bellinger was an MVP two years later, he soon hit a wall. He would bat just .203 with 41 home runs in the next three years.

But in Chicago, Cody Bellinger found his stroke again. He signed a one-year prove-it deal for 2023 and, shifting to a whole-field line drive approach while maintaining his power, hit .307 with 26 home runs. Most impressive of all, Bellinger cut his strikeout rate (K%) by nearly 12 points.

And let’s not forget Bellinger winning a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020. The man can both play and win.

The trade helps the Yankees for two reasons. First, Bellinger helps shore up an outfield spot—likely center with Aaron Judge moving back to right—and can also play first base. However, count on the Yankees making him an outfielder first.

Second, while Cody Bellinger isn’t Juan Soto, he provides similar upside. His left-handed swing is tailor made for Yankee Stadium, and he could easily slug 30 or more home runs next season. Bellinger needs it too, having hit just .266 with 18 homers in a streaky 2024.

And if he succeeds, both the Yankees and Cody Bellinger could win. New York would benefit from him being a good fit in the lineup, and Bellinger would have a strong case for hitting free agency. He’s currently on a three-year, $80 million deal that allows an opt-out after 2025.

The Yankees still have holes to fill even after adding Bellinger, Max Fried, and Devin Williams. Let’s see what Brian Cashman has up his sleeve next.