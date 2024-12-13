The New York Yankees boosted their bullpen on Friday afternoon with a signature Brian Cashman blockbuster trade.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, New York will acquire righty closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers. Bob Nightengale of USA Today added that the Brew Crew would receive left-hander Nestor Cortes in return as well is infield prospect Caleb Durbin.

BREAKING: The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2024

Brewers are receiving Nestor Cortes and Durbin — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 13, 2024

Williams, 30, has spent his whole career in Milwaukee and was the National League Rookie of the Year in the shortened 2020 season. He quickly established himself as a high leverage reliever and soon a two-time All-Star closer. Williams had 36 saves in 2023, but only 14 in ’24 after missing three months with stress fractures in his back.

Otherwise, he owns a 1.83 career ERA and 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9). His fastball/changeup combo can now look forward to starring under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.

On the Milwaukee side, Caleb Durbin is an intriguing piece. The infielder stands a diminutive 5-foot-6 and doesn’t have a ton of power, but hit .275 with ten home runs, 31 steals, and an .839 OPS. Durbin is also a strong “bat-to-ball” guy who rarely strikes out, and also hit .312 in the Arizona Fall League.

If he has a strong spring training, Durbin could very well fill the void left by Willy Adames, now with the Giants.

The more immediate return for the Brewers comes in Cortes, a Yankees fan favorite since he returned to the Bronx in 2021. The crafty lefty broke out as a starter the following year with a 2.44 ERA and proved reliable when healthy. In 2024, he made a career-high 30 starts with a 3.77 ERA.

It’s also worth noting that both Devin Williams and Nestor Cortes will be in their contract years in 2025. Succeeding with their new teams could mean a lucrative payday this time next year.