The New York Yankees did not let losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets dampen their Winter Meetings.

Late Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the Bronx Bombers signed left-handed pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract. Brian Cashman clearly putting that $760 million saved to good use!

BREAKING: Left-hander Max Fried and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a eight-year, $218 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest guarantee in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2024

Fried will be 31 in January and has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves. A product of California’s legendary Harvard-Westlake High School, he owns a 3.07 career ERA. Fried is also a two-time All-Star and has won three Gold Gloves.

To say that the Yankees’ pitching staff is now stacked would be the understatement of the year. Just imagine the following:

Gerrit Cole

Carlos Rodon

Max Fried

Luis Gil

Nestor Cortes/Clarke Schmidt/Marcus Stroman

So what’s next? Six-man rotation, or is someone getting traded for another bat?

As a pitcher, Fried profiles as a versatile ace. He throws seven pitches: a four-seam fastball, curveball, sinker, changeup, sweeper, slider, and cutter. He relies primarily on the first four, particularly the sinker. Sure enough, Fried’s groundball rate (GB%) has been above 50% in each of his pro seasons.

Better yet, Max Fried simply does not give up home runs. He only allowed 13 longballs last season, ideal given Yankee Stadium’s short porch. It might be the slightest of overpays, but we knew the Yankees would be aggressive. Especially after losing Soto.

Next, expect Brian Cashman to address more needs. Christian Walker’s name has surfaced as a possibility at first base, and even Nolan Arenado is on the radar.

Stay tuned to ESNY for more updates from the Winter Meetings.