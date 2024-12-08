Juan Soto has pulled off the biggest heel turn in New York sports history, spurning the New York Yankees for the crosstown rival New York Mets.

As ESPN’s Jeff Passan and the Post’s Jon Heyman reported, Soto has agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million offer in Flushing. The deal includes an opt-out after five years and escalators that can make the deal worth over $800 million.

BREAKING: Superstar outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets are in agreement on a 15-year, $765 million contract, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest deal in professional sports history. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2024

Yankees bid $760M for 16 years. Soto is a Met. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2024

To say Yankees’ fans hearts are broken is an understatement. Soto was acquired from the Padres a year ago and turned in a career year in the Bronx. The 26-year-old hit .288 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBI while leading the AL with 128 runs scored.

Furthermore, Soto had a natural chemistry with captain Aaron Judge, with the two showcasing a signature post-home run handshake. He hit .327 with four home runs in the postseason, and his three-run blast in Game 5 of the ALCS helped clinch the AL Pennant.

But in the end, Soto took the money. It’s hard to leave a potential extra $40 million on the table, even if the other offer is from the New York Yankees.

But speaking of the Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The Yankees have several holes to fill now, including a big one in the outfield and potentially at first base.

The outfield, thankfully, can be solved in-house. Switch-hitter Jasson Dominguez looked sharp coming back from Tommy John surgery last season, and word is the Yankees also like Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander.

On the pitching side, arms like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried could be good fits, though New York’s pitching staff is basically set for 2025.

One way or another, the Yankees will have to make do without Juan Soto. It was fun while it lasted, but Steve Cohen wouldn’t be outbid.

Needless to say, when the Mets come to Yankee Stadium for the Subway Series in May, the boos will be deafening.