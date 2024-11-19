The New York Yankees lost the World Series, but can add another accomplishment to the team’s lengthy list thanks to Luis Gil. The rookie right-hander was named the American League Rookie of the Year on Monday, finishing ahead of co-finalists Colton Cowser and Yankees teammate Austin Wells.

Gil debuted with the Yankees in 2021 and made an immediate impact by throwing 15.2 scoreless innings in his first three starts out of a total of six. Gil then made just one start in 2022 before needing Tommy John surgery and missing all of 2023.

That left his rookie status intact for 2024, and Gil performed beyond expectations. What was supposed to be filling in for an injured Gerrit Cole turned into going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts. Gil also struck out 171 batters in 151.2 innings, and allowed one earned run or less in 17 of his starts.

He hit the rookie wall for good in the playoffs with a 6.75 ERA in two starts, but no matter. Luis Gil will be in the Yankees’ rotation next year.

Which makes it all the more important that Gil improve upon one key stat: his MLB-leading 77 walks. They were an ongoing problem for Gil, who relied primarily on his fastball and split between a slider and changeup the rest of the way. Growing as a starter means he’ll need to slightly move away from one, probably the changeup, while also learning a fourth pitch.

That isn’t to say a high walk-rate (BB%) is a pitcher’s death sentence. Blake Snell walked 99 in 180 innings in 2023, and still won his second Cy Young thanks to an MLB-best 2.25 ERA. Like Gil, he also throws a fastball, changeup, and slider.

And a curveball.

There’s the biggest difference between Gil and Snell. The big lefty notably pitches off the plate regularly to induce whiffs and avoid giving up home runs. The sharp curveball serves as the perfect go-to pitch to such an approach.

This doesn’t mean the key to Luis Gil’s growth as a starter is pitching the same way while also learning a curveball. His natural velocity makes his fastball too good to just nick around the corners. Plus, a curveball seems too sharp a departure from the rest of his arsenal.

Rather, Luis Gil should instead focus more on improving his chase rate (Chase%). It was only in the 15th percentile in 2024 compared to Snell’s in the 81st. This could be improved not only by adding a fourth pitch, but maybe adjusting the grip and mechanics on his slider to keep it down in the zone more consistently.

Again, Luis Gil will be a New York Yankees starter in 2025. His winning Rookie of the Year practically guarantees it.

But like every rookie, he must also build upon his early success.