The New York Yankees made it known in the first inning: It’s do or die for Game 6.

Aaron Judge understood the assignment. On the first pitch after Juan Soto walked, Judge mashed a two-run blast to right field to give the Bronx Bombers an early 2-0 lead. It was a Judgian blast indeed, measuring 409 feet with exit velocity at 109 mph.

One batter later, Jazz Chisholm Jr. dug a bigger hole for Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty. His solo shot nearly reached the second deck and made it 3-0.

