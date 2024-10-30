The New York Yankees made it known in the first inning: It’s do or die for Game 6.

Aaron Judge understood the assignment. On the first pitch after Juan Soto walked, Judge mashed a two-run blast to right field to give the Bronx Bombers an early 2-0 lead. It was a Judgian blast indeed, measuring 409 feet with exit velocity at 109 mph.

The Cap Connects in the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/jMOVxWFX7V — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 31, 2024

One batter later, Jazz Chisholm Jr. dug a bigger hole for Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty. His solo shot nearly reached the second deck and made it 3-0.

All that Jazz. pic.twitter.com/QtKyIx5I2o — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 31, 2024

Stay tuned to ESNY as the Yankees try to keep their season alive!