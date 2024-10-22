Ring out the bells, pack the Subways a la The Warriors, and shout “Bing Bong” from the rooftops. New York Knicks season is finally back!

It’s a brand new Knicks team headed into 2024-25. Karl-Anthony Towns is here as the versatile center New York has craved since Patrick Ewing was shipped to Seattle. It meant sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota, but worry not. Acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets means the ‘Nova Knicks still exist.

Opening Night kicks off against the firm rival Boston Celtics. Who has the edge?

Time: Tuesday, October 22, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Betting Line: Knicks +5.5, Over/under 221.5.This game and others are available to bet at most New York sports betting apps.

Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis (foot, OUT), Mitchell Robinson (ankle, OUT), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring, OUT), Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee, OUT)

Key Storyline: An Eastern Conference Finals preview on Opening Night? Knicks fans felt rightfully robbed of a deep playoff run last season. The injury bug bit New York at the worst time and the team limped to Game 7 of the East Semis versus the Pacers. Boston quickly swept Indiana off to the golf course, and then dispatched the Dallas Mavericks in five games before raising that championship trophy.

Would the Knicks have absolutely beaten the Celtics in the Conference Finals? Hard to say, considering Boston won the season series 4-1. Except the Knicks clinched the No. 2 seed in the East despite several key injuries. Remember, Randle went down with a dislocated shoulder in January and missed the rest of the season.

Can a fully loaded (and upgraded) Knicks team beat defending champions who just plan to run it back? We’ll soon find out.

Key Matchup: Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown vs. OG Anunoby & Josh Hart. The esteemed hoops offices of Tatum & Brown are the heartbeat of the Celtics’ offense. They respectively averaged 26.9 and 23 points per game last year, and Brown was also the NBA Finals MVP. Between their range and athleticism, they’re hard to slow down in a game. Who do you double team, if you even can?

Lucky for the Knicks, they don’t have to. What Hart and Anunoby lack in scoring they make up for in relentless defense. Anunoby’s D is so tough that the Knicks offered him, essentially the game’s best three-and-D, a max contract. That’s not a dis either. Anunoby was a difference-maker with the Knicks last year and he deserves every penny.

Hart’s job tonight is simple: make whomever he’s guarding miserable. Shutting down one of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum is the first step to beating Boston in front of its home crowd.

X-Factor: Karl-Anthony Towns. Time for Leon Rose to put his money where his mouth is. Trading two popular players for Towns was a signal: the New York Knicks are going all-in. Matched up against either Al Horford or Luke Kornet, Towns clearly gives the Knicks the advantage at the 5.

We should also note that in Towns, the Knicks’ offense has finally caught up with the rest of the league. Mitchell Robinson is a great rim protector, but is slow and can’t really work out of the paint. Towns spaces the floor and doesn’t fully restrict the Knicks’ frontcourt inside the arc.

And with both Robinson and Precious Achiuwa injured tonight, the center-thin Knicks need KAT to pounce early.

Knicks predicted starters: Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF), Karl-Anthony Towns (C)

Celtics predicted starters: Jrue Holiday (PG), Derrick White (SG), Jaylen Brown (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF), Karl-Anthony Towns (C)

Prediction: In a rare reversal, it will be the Celtics who struggle to keep up with the Knicks. Boston’s weaknesses in the middle will be exposed thanks to a double-double from Towns while Jalen Brunson puts on a statement performance. The New York Knicks are back, and won’t be disrespected this time. Knicks defeat Celtics 118-105