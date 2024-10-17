Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees trailed the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 for most of Game 3 of the ALCS.

That changed with two outs and a man on in the eighth inning. Cleveland star closer Emmanuel Clase entered the game after Hunter Gaddis walked Juan Soto. Judge fouled the first pitch away, swung right through the next one, and then answered.

Well, 356 feet and 109.9 mph later, the game was tied.

But the Yankees weren’t done. Giancarlo Stanton, batting cleanup in Game 3, stepped up next and battled Clase before launching his own go-ahead shot to center.

The Yankees lead the Guardians 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

