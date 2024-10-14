The New York Yankees have had all the momentum in Game 1 of the ALCS versus the Cleveland Guardians.

In the bottom of the 7th inning with New York up 4-1, Giancarlo Stanton again dominated in playoff mode. The former MVP launched lefty Erik Sabrowski’s fastball 439 feet into the visitor’s bullpen. Exit velocity was measured at 114.3 mph.

Stan by me. pic.twitter.com/LTvFe0phAA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 15, 2024

Yankee Stadium also erupted earlier in the game when Juan Soto hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The Yankees currently lead 5-2 in the eighth inning.