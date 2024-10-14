Brad Penner | USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have had all the momentum in Game 1 of the ALCS versus the Cleveland Guardians.

In the bottom of the 7th inning with New York up 4-1, Giancarlo Stanton again dominated in playoff mode. The former MVP launched lefty Erik Sabrowski’s fastball 439 feet into the visitor’s bullpen. Exit velocity was measured at 114.3 mph.

Yankee Stadium also erupted earlier in the game when Juan Soto hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The Yankees currently lead 5-2 in the eighth inning.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR